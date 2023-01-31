‘A Sleepover For County Council’: Marathon Maui Meeting Raises Concerns About Public Participation

Read full article on original website
Related
Alice Lee Is Chosen To Lead The Maui County Council As Chair
After a rocky start to the new term, the Maui County Council now has all nine members seated and, for the second time this month, a new council chair. During a marathon 18-hour meeting Friday, council members unanimously chose Alice Lee, the former chair and longtime representative from the Wailuku, Waihee and Waikapu district. She will once again lead the group of elected officials who steer the policy direction for Maui County’s $1 billion local government.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
hawaiinewsnow.com
County: Maui firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition
“I will not tolerate anyone from my team being treated this way. In fact, I won’t tolerate anyone in the state being treated this way,” Green said during an interview with Hawaii News Now. |. The lawsuit alleges gender discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment, and harassment. Wahiawa...
Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life
The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We're also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.
KITV.com
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 female employees file suit against MPD, alleging gender discrimination and harassment
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three female Maui police employees are suing the Maui Police Department, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation, a hostile work environment and harassment. The lawsuits were filed separately on Monday. “All of these lawsuits have been brought because these women were not provided the simple dignity and respect that...
KITV.com
Winter storm stalls over Molokai, bringing heavy rain, flooding to the Friendly Isle
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Winter is Hawaii's wet season. In addition to the usual showers that come in with the trade winds, Hawaii periodically gets soaked by passing cold fronts. Sometimes those systems are more intense or last longer, which can cause additional problems while they are here. That...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0