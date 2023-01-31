‘A Sleepover For County Council’: Marathon Maui Meeting Raises Concerns About Public Participation

After a rocky start to the new term, the Maui County Council now has all nine members seated and, for the second time this month, a new council chair. During a marathon 18-hour meeting Friday, council members unanimously chose Alice Lee, the former chair and longtime representative from the Wailuku, Waihee and Waikapu district. She will once again lead the group of elected officials who steer the policy direction for Maui County’s $1 billion local government.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO