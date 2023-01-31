ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
hawaiipublicradio.org

Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program

The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Lawmakers May Limit Their Own Political Fundraising

Elected officials in Hawaii, including state lawmakers, may soon be prohibited from accepting campaign donations while the Legislature is in session. The House Judiciary Committee took another step Wednesday toward chipping away at the perceived influence of money in politics in Hawaii. The committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill...
HAWAII STATE
truedakotan.com

Republicans, Democrats differ on former colleagues’ Hawaii trip

PIERRE — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders differed Thursday in their opinions about what should happen to former colleagues who took a state-sponsored trip to Hawaii during the last years of their terms. The leaders made the comments to editors and publishers during Newspaper Day at the Legislature on Jan. 26. At issue was the attendance at a legislative conference in Hawaii last…
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

What’s In the Governor’s Bill Package

Governor Josh Green recently gave his State of the State address. His office and his agencies dropped a bill package into the legislative hopper. It really feels like we’re in the legislative session now!. Bills introduced as part of the Governor’s Package bear a symbol, like a license plate...
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi conservation officers will increase by 50% with 42 recruits

In mid-March, 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i conservation resources enforcement officers, expanding the state’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving intensive classroom instruction on a wide range of subject matters and...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction

Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Winds Of Change May Be Starting To Blow In An Otherwise 'Dark Time'

Gov. Josh Green is talking a good game when it comes to public records and making it easier to access them. Now we just need to see if he’s serious. It’s been great to hear him respond positively to a letter sent to him when he took over as governor by a coalition of 30 media organizations and good government groups. The letter lays out three proposals that would go a long way toward giving the public better access to government information. Simply summarized, they are:
HAWAII STATE
