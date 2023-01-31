Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program
The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
City reaches $2.85M settlement with central victim in Kealoha corruption scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has reached a settlement in a closely-watched civil lawsuit brought by Gerard Puana, a key victim in the Kealoha corruption scandal. The news was announced in federal court Wednesday ― and the settlement is still subject to City Council approval. Disgraced ex-Police Chief Louis...
Hawaii Lawmakers May Limit Their Own Political Fundraising
Elected officials in Hawaii, including state lawmakers, may soon be prohibited from accepting campaign donations while the Legislature is in session. The House Judiciary Committee took another step Wednesday toward chipping away at the perceived influence of money in politics in Hawaii. The committee voted unanimously to advance House Bill...
Media Coverage Prompts Request To Move Miske Trial To The Mainland
Attorneys representing former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr. and six co-defendants have added a new twist to the already convoluted court proceedings against their clients by filing a motion seeking to move the entire trial out of Hawaii to a location somewhere on the U.S. mainland. The motion...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
A ‘Wealth Asset Tax’ On Hawaii’s Richest Residents Advances In The Legislature
A key Senate committee gave preliminary approval Thursday to a measure that would impose a new tax on Hawaii’s wealthiest residents in what one senator described as an effort to reduce income inequality. This is the second consecutive year the Senate Judiciary committee led by Sen. Karl Rhoads has...
truedakotan.com
Republicans, Democrats differ on former colleagues’ Hawaii trip
PIERRE — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders differed Thursday in their opinions about what should happen to former colleagues who took a state-sponsored trip to Hawaii during the last years of their terms. The leaders made the comments to editors and publishers during Newspaper Day at the Legislature on Jan. 26. At issue was the attendance at a legislative conference in Hawaii last…
hawaiireporter.com
What’s In the Governor’s Bill Package
Governor Josh Green recently gave his State of the State address. His office and his agencies dropped a bill package into the legislative hopper. It really feels like we’re in the legislative session now!. Bills introduced as part of the Governor’s Package bear a symbol, like a license plate...
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
KITV.com
Bill proposes free breakfast and lunch for public school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii families could get some financial relief, at the school cafeteria. Who says there is no free lunch? That's what public school students had during the pandemic and what they would get again - if a bill passes this legislative session.
KITV.com
3 Maui Police employees sue department claiming gender discrimination, harassment
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is facing separate lawsuits brought forward by three female employees of the department. According to court documents, all three women claim they have faced gender discrimination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment and harassment.
Here's Our New Bill Tracker For Anti-Corruption And Accountability Proposals
The House Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, formed last year after bribery charges were brought against a former state senator and then-sitting state representative, submitted its proposals to the Legislature in December. They comprise 28 bills and three resolutions that have since been introduced in the 2023 session that began Jan. 18.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi conservation officers will increase by 50% with 42 recruits
In mid-March, 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i conservation resources enforcement officers, expanding the state’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving intensive classroom instruction on a wide range of subject matters and...
bigislandgazette.com
Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction
Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
The Winds Of Change May Be Starting To Blow In An Otherwise 'Dark Time'
Gov. Josh Green is talking a good game when it comes to public records and making it easier to access them. Now we just need to see if he’s serious. It’s been great to hear him respond positively to a letter sent to him when he took over as governor by a coalition of 30 media organizations and good government groups. The letter lays out three proposals that would go a long way toward giving the public better access to government information. Simply summarized, they are:
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
