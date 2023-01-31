ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation Africa

South Africa’s dysfunctional universities: the consequences of corrupt decisions

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBne6_0kXAGHUj00
The integrity of the academic project should underscore universities’ work at all times. xtock/Shutterstock

What happens when those responsible for managing universities cannot trust each other to act with integrity? In a nutshell, as I discuss in my new book, Corrupted: A study of chronic dysfunction in South African universities, dysfunction is the consequence.

This is the situation playing out in some South African universities – sometimes with fatal results. In early January 2023, a protection officer who was guarding Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu was shot dead in an apparent assassination attempt. The shooting has been linked to ongoing investigations into corruption at the university.

This appears to be just one example of how eroded trust has led to conflict among university managers that’s spilled into the public domain.

The principal conclusion I reach in my book is that chronic dysfunction in a sample of South African universities can be explained by two intertwined factors. One is institutional capacity. This is the expert ability to lead, manage and administer universities. The other is institutional integrity – the steering academic values that buffer universities against instability. Where both capacity and integrity are weak, dysfunction is inevitable.

Integrity matters

Individual integrity involves a person acting honestly and doing the right thing. It means consistency in the values that connect words and actions. An institution with integrity has been described as:

an organisation that defines and acts within a strong code of ethical conduct and positive values.

It doesn’t tolerate deviance from the code by its employees or partners.

Universities with high levels of institutional integrity vigorously pursue their core mandate. This is rooted in a strong sense of academic values. It is the glue that holds functional universities together and focuses their operations. Those academic values also steady an institution in turbulent times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unCec_0kXAGHUj00

Such values centre on high-quality teaching, higher learning and cutting-edge research. Together these values advance social and human development. They are prominent on management’s weekly meetings agendas, on senate’s term meetings and on council’s quarterly meetings. Everything revolves around the academic project.

The case of student protests

One of the most important functions of academic values is to hold the institution together in times of challenge. For instance, how does an institution react when the integrity of the academic degree is at risk because of a prolonged shutdown?

In 2015 and 2016, students embarked on historic protests at campuses across South Africa. They demanded free and decolonised higher education. The press for free higher education arose because degree studies were becoming more expensive. This excluded more and more people from university. The decolonisation movement at formerly white universities protested that the curriculum was too European, the professors too white, and the institutional culture too alienating.

In response to the disruptions, the better-resourced, formerly white universities quickly transitioned to emergency remote teaching to ensure that the academic year was not lost. This highlights the importance of academic values to those institutions.

By contrast, in 2021, after a dysfunctional university specialising in the health sciences was shut down by routine protests for months on end, the students received their degrees as if nothing had happened.

The academic project was seriously compromised. But there was little institutional concern about the integrity of the degrees.

It is quite possible to see a structure or an organisation and to misrecognise it as an institution of higher learning. It would be easy to be fooled by the symbolic functions – like graduation – and administrative routines – such as registration – of university life and mistake these for a university. As I have argued elsewhere, a university ceases to exist when the intellectual project no longer defines its identity, infuses its curriculum, energises its scholars, and inspires its students.

When integrity is undermined

The crisis of dysfunctional institutions commonly arises when universities make compromised decisions on everything from tenders for infrastructure to appointments of key personnel. Such decisions compound foundational weaknesses and increase the risk of systemic failure. This is how institutional dysfunction begins and is sustained: through the breaching of institutional integrity.

The institutional integrity of vulnerable institutions is weakened, for example, through the decisions it makes about personnel appointments and promotions. Critical skill sets are compromised by populating crucial positions in administration with friends and family members. In one instance, as I document in the book, a whistle-blower at a serially dysfunctional university gave the new administrator “a list of all the family members appointed by the vice-chancellor”. Action was promised. None was taken.

The integrity of the academy is undermined even more when people who would not enjoy such elevation at an established university are promoted to senior academic positions in the name of equity.

And the governance of an institution is placed at serious risk through the appointment to council of junior members who have never governed anything in their lives. A university council is the most senior body responsible for governance. It should consist of senior people from professional fields with the experience to govern a higher education institution.

Tackling the crisis

There is no shortcut to restoring the institutional integrity of a chronically dysfunctional university.

It requires the appointment of smaller, professional councils without political interference. It demands competent leaders who are not beholden to political parties or factions. These leaders must hold strong convictions about the importance of academic values in the gradual rebuilding of a university.

This is an edited excerpt from the book, Corrupted: A study of chronic dysfunction in South African universities (Wits University Press, 2023).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The legal woes of former South African president Jacob Zuma

The judge presiding over former South African President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial recused himself from the case this week, saying he didn't want there to be any chance that the proceedings could be viewed as biased against Zuma.It is the latest twist in just one of multiple legal battles involving the 80-year-old former South African leader, who resigned in 2018 amid mounting allegations of corruption but has retained political influence.Here is a look at the court cases involving Zuma and how they are impacting politics in Africa's most developed economy.CORRUPTION TRIALZuma was charged in 2021 with multiple counts of...
The Associated Press

South Africa government pursuing sponsor deal with Tottenham

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government is pursuing a sponsorship deal with Premier League club Tottenham, following in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Malta and others who have used the world’s biggest soccer league to promote their countries. South Africa’s Ministry...
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
The Associated Press

Global report highlights link between corruption, violence

BERLIN (AP) — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95 % of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector...
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
The Conversation Africa

Plastic pollution in Nigeria: whose job is it to clean up the mess?

Take a walk or drive through the streets of most Nigerian cities, and you will see plastic waste everywhere. The country’s rivers, lakes and ocean are also full of discarded plastic. Nigeria is estimated to generate about 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Plastic accounts for 15% of the total waste generated in Lagos State.
WIVB

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya’s growing capital?

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vultures scavenge for dead animals along a river turned sewer conduit in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. Its waters turn from clear to black as it traverses informal settlements and industrial hubs. The river and its tributaries cross Kibera, known as Africa’s largest slum with close...
The Independent

Fly-tipping cases decrease by 4% in return towards pre-pandemic levels

The number of fly-tipping incidents in England has dropped towards pre-pandemic levels while penalty notices have risen sharply, official figures have revealed.A Government report showed local authorities dealt with 1.09 million incidents of dumped waste blighting highways and footpaths in 2021/2022, down 4% from 1.13 million during the pandemic in 2020/2021.The decrease brings incident levels back towards pre-pandemic totals of 980,000. Incidents subsequently spiked during lockdown due to the temporary closure of household recycling centres.Meanwhile, enforcement actions rose beyond pre-pandemic levels, reaching 507,000 incidents, an 11% increase compared with 465,000 in 2020/2021, while fixed penalty notices jumped by 58% to...
Quartz

Uruguay has the strongest democracy in the Americas, while the US lags far behind

The most democratic country in the Americas is not Canada or the US, but Uruguay. The small South American nation scored especially high on this year’s Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking of national electoral systems. Canada ranked close behind Uruguay, while the US isn’t even considered a “full democracy,” according to the index.
Washington Examiner

No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vice

The UK Just Received Its Worst Ever Score on a Global Corruption Index

Political sleaze and public spending scandals have led to the UK falling to its lowest ever position on the global corruption rankings. According to Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perception Index, the UK has fallen seven places in the corruption charts, the biggest faller in the rankings and the lowest the country has ever been.
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy