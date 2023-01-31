Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Mercedes' cheapest electric car is more luxurious than a Tesla but with way less range
The Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 I tested felt swanky and comfortable inside, but its range may disappoint some buyers.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
insideevs.com
Rivian Celebrates Production Milestones And Progress: 25,000 EVs
Rivian's VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon shared this look back at 2022 - the company's first full year of production, and a view ahead to 2023. There are no doubts that 2022 was a very challenging, but also a fruitful year for Rivian, which according to the video produced 25,000 electric vehicles - 25,051 to be precise. Out of that, 24,337 were "factory gated", while 20,332 were delivered to customers.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Aces Winter Range Test In Norway, Beats 28 Other EVs
The Tesla Model S won a cold-weather range test in Norway by a landslide, setting a new record in the process. The electric sedan beat 28 other EVs in the test organized by Norwegian automotive media outlet Motor.no, covering 530 kilometers (329 miles) on a single charge in temperatures varying between -10° and -5° Celsius (14-23° Fahrenheit).
Alfa Romeo Shuffles Plans, Rolls Out 2024 Tonale Plug-In Hybrid
Since its debut, Alfa Romeo has made some major decisions about Tonale's future in America.
insideevs.com
Watch Audi e-tron Battery Pack Get Ejected During Crash
We see reports about electric car crashes nearly every day, which makes sense since people are paying very close attention to the new technology and its overall safety. Sometimes, EV crashes can lead to massive fires that prove difficult to extinguish, though it is rare. Apparently, in some cases, an EVs battery pack can also become a projectile during a collision.
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Owner Tweets at Elon Musk After Model Y "Steering Wheel Falls Off" While Driving
In a post targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter user Prerak (@preneh24) posted photos and details of a "horrific" experience with his brand-new Tesla Model Y all-electric SUV: The steering wheel reportedly came off while the vehicle was in motion. This would be at least the second incident of a new Tesla's wheel falling off since 2020, when the same happened to a Tesla Model 3 sedan.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
yankodesign.com
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range
Hyundai's handsome Ioniq 6 electric sedan doesn't only look good, it also offers some decent range. EPA-rated range estimates were published on Tuesday and the highest figure is 361 miles. That's 58 miles more range than the best estimate for the related Ioniq 5, and three miles more range than the highest estimate for the Tesla Model 3.
motor1.com
Mazda promises the MX-5 "will never die"
Unveiled last November, the sleek Vision Study concept pictured here highlighted Mazda's long-term commitment to making enjoyable cars. It may or may not have been an early look at the next-generation MX-5 but enthusiasts mustn't worry as the MX-5 will be a permanent fixture in the lineup. We mean that literally since the company's CEO in Europe, Martijn ten Brink, told Autocar at the 2023 Brussels Motor Show the sports car "will never die."
insideevs.com
Take A Look At AbsoluteBlack’s Super Steel E-Bike Chainrings
When it comes to electric bicycles, especially premium and expensive ones running fancy Shimano, Bosch, or Brose motors, performance isn’t the only part of the equation. Longevity and durability are equally important in ensuring that this performance can be delivered reliably and for a long period of time. This is why aftermarket specialists produce beefed up products designed to prolong the service life of your e-bike.
CNET
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Spec-by-Spec Comparison
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new luxury-level flagship phone in the company's Galaxy line revealed at Wednesday's Unpacked event. Starting at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949), one of its biggest improvements is a new 200-megapixel main camera -- nearly double the resolution of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. That camera upgrade comes alongside a special version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that Samsung says has been optimized specifically for the Galaxy S23 line.
insideevs.com
UltraTRX Presents ThermoTRX, A Heating System To Protect E-Bike Batteries
Those of you who’ve tried riding your e-bikes during the winter months may have experienced some issues regarding the range of your bike’s battery. Indeed, batteries, especially Lithium-Ion units, have quite a hard time juicing up your motor when temperatures are low—kinda like how some of us find it extra hard to get out of bed on a cold, chilly morning.
