One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Tesla Model 3 That Crashed At Pikes Peak Reborn As Mean Electric Track Weapon
The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors doesn’t expect significant U.S. production of EVs until second half of year
General Motors executives said they don't expect significant production increases of new EVs until the second half of this year. The problem? Battery cell production at GM's new or under-construction U.S. plants, executives said. As GM slowly increases production, others such as Hyundai and Ford have been ratcheting up production...
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Report: Ford Might Sell One Of Its European Plants To BYD
Ford is committed to gradually electrify its vehicle lineup in Europe, which prompted EV related investments at several plants on the continent. However, not all sites will be included in the company's future. According to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, Ford's factory in Saarlouis, Germany is expected to be...
Audi’s New All-Electric A8 Will Look Just Like the Elegant Concept That Inspired It
Audi’s next flagship will be based on one of its most striking concepts in recent memory. The German marque, which has shown a willingness to put concepts into production in recent years, will base its next-generation A8 on the Grandsphere prototype it unveiled in 2021, according to Autocar. The vehicle, which will likely debut next year, will also only be available with an all-electric powertrain. The new A8 won’t exactly be a series-production Grandsphere, but it will be pretty close, at least from a design perspective. That’s a very good thing, too, since the four-door is one of the more memorable prototypes...
Tesla Has a $2.2 Million Battery Range Problem
Tesla was hit with a fine related to the range on its cars. The fine comes after claims of false information on Tesla's website. The post Tesla Has a $2.2 Million Battery Range Problem appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nissan Max-Out Concept Revealed As Futuristic Two-Seater Convertible EV
The Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept has been revealed in physical form by the Japanese manufacturer, showcasing the carmaker’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility. The Max-Out was previously shown in 2021 as a digital-only creation, alongside three other concepts – the Chill-Out, which was...
Rivian Celebrates Production Milestones And Progress: 25,000 EVs
Rivian's VP of Manufacturing Tim Fallon shared this look back at 2022 - the company's first full year of production, and a view ahead to 2023. There are no doubts that 2022 was a very challenging, but also a fruitful year for Rivian, which according to the video produced 25,000 electric vehicles - 25,051 to be precise. Out of that, 24,337 were "factory gated", while 20,332 were delivered to customers.
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
Ford's U.S. sales start 2023 on strong footing, boosted by F-Series and Bronco
Ford Motor's new U.S. vehicle sales started 2023 on a stronger footing than a year earlier but were down 18.4% from December. The uptick was led by sales increases for F-Series pickups, Bronco Sport SUVs and EVs. The Detroit automaker reports fourth-quarter earnings Thursday after the bell. January is historically...
