Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock on his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity stint
Kate Garraway has confronted Matt Hancock on how families who were affected by his coronavirus policies felt about his decision to compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!It was recently revealed the former health secretary, 44, was paid £320,000 to appear on the ITV reality show last year, £10,000 of which he donated to charity.His stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister, MPs across the political spectrum and members of the public.During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway questioned Hancock on his decision to join the show and accept the money at...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
Almost 50,000 patient visits have been ruined because of the largest ever strikes in NHS history
The Unite union yesterday announced that 3,000 of its ambulance staff will join the biggest day of industrial action in the history of the NHS on February 6.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Three years on from Brexit, all UK voters are left with is a bitter taste of Bregret | Polly Toynbee
Most people are now in favour of rejoining the EU, but Labour is right to steer clear of another row over Europe, says Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Long-term sickness leaving 1.6m UK adults over 50 unable to work
Campaign charity Rest Less says figures illustrate not only a national health issue but an economic one
NHS faces ‘alarming’ exodus of doctors and dentists, health chiefs warn
Exclusive: Report suggests four in 10 doctors and dental professionals may quit health service by 2028
BBC
Newton Aycliffe quarry fall: Boy's mum says he told her he might die
The mother of a teenager who fell into a quarry on a bike ride with his friend has described how he called, telling her he thought he would die. Travis Dixon, 15, fell about 39ft (12m) to the bottom of Middridge Quarry, near Newton Aycliffe in August. The keen footballer...
Northern England may need to be a self-governing state to truly rise again – but is Starmer ready for that?
When the post-punk hero Mark E Smith intoned, more than 40 years ago, “the north will rise again”, he probably didn’t have in mind a constitutional commission chaired by Gordon Brown. But a lot has changed since 1980. Now even Britain’s political class in Westminster seems to have realised that the gaping socioeconomic divide between England’s north and south can be tackled only with root and branch reform.
Boris Johnson thought to be planning move to Oxfordshire
Exclusive: Sighting of ex-PM looking at schools fuels speculation he may run for former seat of Henley at next election
BBC
Eastern Powerhouse: MPs call for region potential to be realised
A group of MPs is appealing to the prime minister to help the East of England "realise its full potential". A letter, signed by 20 Tory MPs, called for an "independent economic review" for the so-called Eastern Powerhouse. It comes as a parliamentary debate heard how the region was one...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
Larry the Cat gets a clean bill of health as Downing Street insists its Chief Mouser is fit and well
Larry, Downing Street's Chief Mouser, has now seen five successive prime ministers since his arrival in 2011, and is advancing into his later years, thought to be 15-years-of-age.
Penny Mordaunt dismisses claim Sadiq Khan is a ‘dictator’ over Ulez expansion
Penny Mordaunt has dismissed suggestions from the Tory back benches that Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is a “dictator”.The Commons Leader disagreed with Tory MP Bob Blackman, who hit out at Mr Khan’s plans to extend the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).Ms Mordaunt insisted the Mayor could be voted out of office due to the “immense difficulties” attributed to the Ulez expansion.Mr Khan announced in November last year that the Ulez will be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29, 2023 to boost air quality.Responding to Mr Blackman, the Commons Leader said: “With regard to...
BBC
Callum Powell: Hundreds attend car meet memorial to killed driver
A vigil involving more than 500 cars has taken place in memory of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a crash. Callum Powell's Vauxhall Astra collided with a lorry on the A5 near Nesscliffe in Shropshire on 23 January. The car meet, in Shrewsbury, raised more than £5,000 to...
The Earl of Wessex joined by famous faces at Radio Times annual Covers party
The Earl Of Wessex was joined by famous faces including Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Palin, and Sue Barker at the Radio Times’ annual Covers Party.Edward was the guest of honour at the annual party, held at Claridge’s Ballroom in London, which celebrates those who have featured on the magazine’s front cover in the previous 12 months.This September marks the Radio Times’ 100th anniversary, with the event also welcoming cover stars from across the decades including Sir Tony Robinson, and newsreader Angela Rippon.Cover stars from 2022 included Dame Denise Lewis, Professor Brian Cox, Louis Theroux, Jenny Agutter, as well as...
BBC
ULEZ expansion: London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Martin Lewis clash
Consumer finance expert Martin Lewis has told an event in London the planned timing of a clear-air zone expansion in the capital "is pretty tough". He was asked to join London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the event, aimed at addressing financial pressures faced by Londoners. Mr Lewis pointed out poorer...
