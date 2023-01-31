ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Labor officials found that Apple execs infringed on workers’ rights

These charges were filed by Ashley Gjøvik, a former senior engineer program manager at Apple. In an email to TechCrunch, Gjøvik explained that Apple employment policies “coercively silence Apple employees and chill them from engaging in protected activity through over-broad and vague terms, as well as through an implication of constant surveillance.”
TechSpot

Apple's policies violate employee rights, US officials find

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Evidence found by a US government body suggests that Apple's employee policies go against labor laws. The decision was made in response to complaints made by former workers who claimed Apple had infringed their rights.
The Verge

NLRB judge rules that Amazon broke labor laws in Staten Island (again)

A judge for the National Labor Relations Board has determined that Amazon broke labor laws in the run-up to union elections at its JFK8 and LDJ5 facilities in Staten Island, New York. According to the judge, the company threatened workers by saying they wouldn’t get raises or additional benefits during a potential collective bargaining period and discriminated against union organizers while enforcing its solicitation policies.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS News

Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say

Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
MICHIGAN STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Vice

OSHA Cites 3 Amazon Warehouses for Unsafe Working Conditions

The U.S. Department of Labor issued a second set of citations against Amazon for violating federal labor law and plans to fine the company over $46,000 for again “failing to keep workers safe,” it announced on Wednesday. The citations come two weeks after the Department first issued citations and a $60,269 against the company for violating federal labor law and exposing workers to ergonomic hazards.
COLORADO STATE
Vox

The AI boom is here, and so are the lawsuits

Peter Kafka covers media and technology, and their intersection, at Vox. Many of his stories can be found in his Kafka on Media newsletter, and he also hosts the Recode Media podcast. That was quick: Artificial intelligence has gone from science fiction to novelty to Thing We Are Sure Is...
cryptopotato.com

Chainalysis to Dismiss 48 Employees, Prepares to Reorganize Structure

The layoff, which mostly targeted non-core personnel, is due to a decline in private sector demand. After a year of a prolonged crypto winter that’s seen former industry powerhouses lay off large swathes of their employees in a desperate bid to stay afloat, other firms are also feeling the squeeze, even if their MO does not depend on asset prices exclusively.
Quartz

Elon Musk killed the good bots

Is it time to say goodbye to earthquake alerts and serendipitous art on Twitter?. Like most social media businesses, Twitter has long offered an API, which allows outside developers to write programs that use its platform. It’s how third-party apps like Hootsuite and tools like ThreadReader are able to operate. And it’s how automated accounts function.
Quartz

Big Tech earnings will be more bust than boom for a bit longer

As four of the biggest tech companies in the US report results this week, expect to see arrows pointing downward. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook that is reporting earnings after market close today (Feb. 1), is poised to see its net income shrink on the back of declining ad revenue and higher costs.
CBS News

White House takes aim at Apple and Google for their app stores

The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released on Wednesday as President Joe Biden was set to convene his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices.The report from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration says the current app store model — dominated by Apple and Google — is "harmful to consumers and developers" by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition, it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy