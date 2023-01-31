Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon violated law in resisting warehouse unionization, labor judge says
Amazon violated federal labor law when it attempted to stop two of its warehouses in New York from unionizing, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled.
TechCrunch
Labor officials found that Apple execs infringed on workers’ rights
These charges were filed by Ashley Gjøvik, a former senior engineer program manager at Apple. In an email to TechCrunch, Gjøvik explained that Apple employment policies “coercively silence Apple employees and chill them from engaging in protected activity through over-broad and vague terms, as well as through an implication of constant surveillance.”
Apple's policies violate employee rights, US officials find
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Evidence found by a US government body suggests that Apple's employee policies go against labor laws. The decision was made in response to complaints made by former workers who claimed Apple had infringed their rights.
The Verge
NLRB judge rules that Amazon broke labor laws in Staten Island (again)
A judge for the National Labor Relations Board has determined that Amazon broke labor laws in the run-up to union elections at its JFK8 and LDJ5 facilities in Staten Island, New York. According to the judge, the company threatened workers by saying they wouldn’t get raises or additional benefits during a potential collective bargaining period and discriminated against union organizers while enforcing its solicitation policies.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Federal regulators tell Amazon that the 'gamification' of its warehouses contributes to a 'high risk of serious' injury
Federal safety regulators named more Amazon warehouses where they said the pace of work and heavy lifting involved posed injury risks.
A married couple with a 4-month-old baby were both laid off by Google, while one of them was on parental leave
Allie was about halfway through her maternity leave when Google laid her off. She and her husband got the news at the same time, she said.
OSHA Cites 3 Amazon Warehouses for Unsafe Working Conditions
The U.S. Department of Labor issued a second set of citations against Amazon for violating federal labor law and plans to fine the company over $46,000 for again “failing to keep workers safe,” it announced on Wednesday. The citations come two weeks after the Department first issued citations and a $60,269 against the company for violating federal labor law and exposing workers to ergonomic hazards.
Vox
The AI boom is here, and so are the lawsuits
Peter Kafka covers media and technology, and their intersection, at Vox. Many of his stories can be found in his Kafka on Media newsletter, and he also hosts the Recode Media podcast. That was quick: Artificial intelligence has gone from science fiction to novelty to Thing We Are Sure Is...
cryptopotato.com
Chainalysis to Dismiss 48 Employees, Prepares to Reorganize Structure
The layoff, which mostly targeted non-core personnel, is due to a decline in private sector demand. After a year of a prolonged crypto winter that’s seen former industry powerhouses lay off large swathes of their employees in a desperate bid to stay afloat, other firms are also feeling the squeeze, even if their MO does not depend on asset prices exclusively.
Quartz
Elon Musk killed the good bots
Is it time to say goodbye to earthquake alerts and serendipitous art on Twitter?. Like most social media businesses, Twitter has long offered an API, which allows outside developers to write programs that use its platform. It’s how third-party apps like Hootsuite and tools like ThreadReader are able to operate. And it’s how automated accounts function.
Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023, Gartner says
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shipments of personal computers and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, with phone shipments slumping to a decade low, IT research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.
Quartz
Big Tech earnings will be more bust than boom for a bit longer
As four of the biggest tech companies in the US report results this week, expect to see arrows pointing downward. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook that is reporting earnings after market close today (Feb. 1), is poised to see its net income shrink on the back of declining ad revenue and higher costs.
Quartz
UC Berkeley is starting a business school course on managing unionized workplaces
Baristas are doing it. Tech workers are doing it. Nurses and auto engineers and warehouse staffers and video game designers and retail employees and, yes, journalists are doing it. You shouldn’t be surprised if your company is organizing, too. In the US, public opinion on unions is at a...
White House takes aim at Apple and Google for their app stores
The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released on Wednesday as President Joe Biden was set to convene his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices.The report from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration says the current app store model — dominated by Apple and Google — is "harmful to consumers and developers" by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition, it...
Comments / 0