ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Director of Mo-DOT Seeking Raises for Employees

(MISSOURINET) – State agencies are trying to make their cases to lawmakers that write the budget to fund their needs, and that includes the Missouri Department of Transportation. Director Patrick McKenna told budget committee member Deb Lavender during a hearing Tuesday about the high cost of recruiting new Mo-DOT employees and keeping the ones they currently have:
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts

A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Missouri Selected To Participate In NEON Program For People With Disabilites

Residents with disabilities in Missouri will soon get help towards getting and maintaining a job. The Show Me State has been selected to participate in the National Expansion Employment Opportunities Network initiative with the goal of increasing competitive integrated employment for those with disabilities. Missouri was awarded 300 technical assistance...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January

During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction

The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

10 Grants Awarded For Transportation Projects In Safer Roads For Missouri

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced that $800-million in grant awards are on the way for more than 500 projects aiming to improve local roadways and reduce national traffic fatalities. The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program includes ten grants for communities outside of the lake region in...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine

Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy