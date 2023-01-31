Read full article on original website
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
northwestmoinfo.com
Director of Mo-DOT Seeking Raises for Employees
(MISSOURINET) – State agencies are trying to make their cases to lawmakers that write the budget to fund their needs, and that includes the Missouri Department of Transportation. Director Patrick McKenna told budget committee member Deb Lavender during a hearing Tuesday about the high cost of recruiting new Mo-DOT employees and keeping the ones they currently have:
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KRMS Radio
Missouri Selected To Participate In NEON Program For People With Disabilites
Residents with disabilities in Missouri will soon get help towards getting and maintaining a job. The Show Me State has been selected to participate in the National Expansion Employment Opportunities Network initiative with the goal of increasing competitive integrated employment for those with disabilities. Missouri was awarded 300 technical assistance...
kttn.com
Governor Parson grants 18 pardons in January
During January 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction
The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kbia.org
Rural Missouri school districts will be scanning their servers for signs of planned violence
Dozens of rural school districts across Missouri will use specialized software to scan their servers and Wi-Fi internet traffic looking for signs of students who may hurt themselves or others. The Department of Justice is giving $2 million to the districts to purchase software and train staff to use it.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
KRMS Radio
10 Grants Awarded For Transportation Projects In Safer Roads For Missouri
The U.S. Transportation Department has announced that $800-million in grant awards are on the way for more than 500 projects aiming to improve local roadways and reduce national traffic fatalities. The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program includes ten grants for communities outside of the lake region in...
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
showmeprogress.com
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
Drag performers fight bans from legislature: 'People often forget that we’re human beings'
Jordan Braxton of Outreach Pride STL refutes claims from Republicans. She points out that drag performances are not a new phenomenon by any means — even dating back to the Elizabethan time and Shakespeare plays.
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
Children’s Division short-staffed amid highest cases of foster kids
The Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is dealing with huge problems, making it tough to take on all the kids in foster care and making it hard for the workers who have to handle all the cases.
FOX2now.com
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
