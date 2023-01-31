Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Dallas County teen seriously injured in two-vehicle crash south of Macks Creek
A Dallas County teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was driving on Dry Ridge School Road, near Chapel Bluff Road, just south of Macks Creek, last night, when she crossed the center of the road and hit another driver.
krcgtv.com
16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Keyshawn McElroy with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to the...
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
kjluradio.com
Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home
No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KRMS Radio
Pulaski County Adds Hyper-Reach System For EMRG Info
Pulaski County is joining in on the latest upgrade to Hyper-Reach for the emergency alerts sent to residents residing in the county. Officials say the new setup will allow them to send a mix of phone calls, text messages and e-mails out rapidly during an emergency situation, such as severe weather and natural disaster situations.
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
Lawrence County Record
Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff
A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton Woman Arrested On Outstanding Warrants, New Drug Charges
A Camdenton woman was arrested on Jan. 25, on multiple drug warrants. On Wednesday afternoon, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies, MSHP Troopers, and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a warrant to a residence at Palm Gardens apartments in Camdenton. While serving the warrant to...
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KRMS Radio
HWP Says Numerous Arrests In Lake Area Over The Weekend Were DWI Related
Alcohol-related arrests dominated the highway patrol’s weekend in the lake area with four of the five people arrested by the patrol now facing pending DWI charges. The other arrest involved a teenager accused of misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding. Two of the arrests happened in, both, Camden and Miller...
lakeexpo.com
Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
