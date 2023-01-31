ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, MO

krcgtv.com

16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
REPUBLIC, MO
kjluradio.com

Garage fire sets off ammunition at Camden County home

No one is injured when a Camden County garage fire sets off ammunition. The Mid-County Fire Protection District reports firefighters were called Tuesday evening to a home in Camdenton on Panoramic Drive. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the home’s attached garage where a “significant amount of ammunition” was stored. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the ammunition was going off and smoke was coming from the home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Pulaski County Adds Hyper-Reach System For EMRG Info

Pulaski County is joining in on the latest upgrade to Hyper-Reach for the emergency alerts sent to residents residing in the county. Officials say the new setup will allow them to send a mix of phone calls, text messages and e-mails out rapidly during an emergency situation, such as severe weather and natural disaster situations.
Ozark County Times

NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby

This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff

A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Camdenton Woman Arrested On Outstanding Warrants, New Drug Charges

A Camdenton woman was arrested on Jan. 25, on multiple drug warrants. On Wednesday afternoon, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies, MSHP Troopers, and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a warrant to a residence at Palm Gardens apartments in Camdenton. While serving the warrant to...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
RICHLAND, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

