Related
todaynftnews.com
WiseKey creates a new marketplace to connect IRL Trees and NFTs
WISEKey, a worldwide security, blockchain, AI, and loT (“internet of things”) firm, today announced the launch of eTreeNFT.com, a platform for developing sustainable asset-based markets for carbon dioxide sequestration. WISEKey now manages one of the largest NFT marketplaces for the arts. Users can now develop NFTs that are...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Slows Down As Large Addresses Distribute ADA
Cardano’s rally has slowed down as on-chain data shows large addresses have been distributing the cryptocurrency in recent days. Cardano Addresses With 1 Million To 100 Million ADA Have Been Selling Recently. According to an analyst on Twitter, a total of 31 addresses holding large amounts of Cardano have...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
TechCrunch
BlockJoy raises $12M to help cut operating costs for businesses running blockchain nodes
BlockJoy, a startup providing white label blockchain nodes as a service, raised a total of $12 million from its seed and Series A rounds, the company exclusi1vely shared with TechCrunch. The Boston-based startup aims to reduce operating costs by up to 80% for enterprises running staking nodes and APIs as...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
blockchain.news
The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet
The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase NFT taking a break to develop tools and technologies
Coinbase NFT marketplace is discontinuing to evolve in more tools. Since its launch last year, Coinbase NFT has now seen approximately $7.34 million in total transactions. The marketplace generated only $106 in the last 24 hours. The Coinbase NFT platform is still not working well enough. Coinbase NFT said on...
dailyhodl.com
Celsius Releases Names of Customers Eligible To Receive Most of Their Crypto Assets Back
Eligible customers of bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius Network will soon be allowed to obtain the funds trapped when the platform paused withdrawals and transfers in June of last year. In a new court filing, Celsius names the users who are qualified to withdraw their withheld assets, saying these users...
altcoinbuzz.io
Crypto Wallet Alternatives to MetaMask and Trust Wallet
MetaMask and Trust Wallet are the most popular Ethereum-compatible wallets. However, many people are not too happy with them anymore. A prime example is MetaMask sharing your IP information. Many saw this as breaching the idea of decentralization. So, we are going to look at a couple of crypto wallet...
cryptoslate.com
Squid brings native cross-chain swaps to 25 blockchains
Squid, a cross-chain routing protocol powered by Axelar, has closed a $3.5 million seed round to build native-to-native cross-chain token swaps. The protocol will allow developers on 25 chains to swap tokens across blockchains natively. Axelar, the blockchain messaging network, supported the raise as a “strategic investment.”. A Squid...
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase Wallet to stop crypto thefts with this new integration
A cryptocurrency company called Coinbase just announced many updates to its Wallet software that will improve security and user experience. To safeguard users from harmful actions like spam tokens and airdropped assets, these features include transaction previews, token approval notifications, and an automatic blocklist of flagged dApps. Wallet users will...
todaynftnews.com
MetaLend partnered with Sky Mavis to enable players to borrow money
MetaLend announced a partnership with Sky Mavis that will let players of the popular blockchain game Axie Infinity borrow money against their assets like Staked $AXS and Staked $RON very soon on their Game on Ronin. MetaLend is a decentralized lending system that has collaborated with Sky Mavis to launch...
thenewscrypto.com
Meme Themed NFTs on Bitcoin Network by Ordinals Protocol
Ordinals bring more financial use cases to Bitcoin. A new NFT protocol Ordinals launched on the Bitcoin mainnet. A new technique known as “Ordinals” is making waves in the Bitcoin ‘BTC’ community. The idea enables non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The consequences triggered a divide between Bitcoin sophists and others who believe the network is wide and diverse enough to support a variety of financial use cases.
theblock.co
ZenGo proposes solution to tackle offline signature exploits with EIP-6384
ZenGo proposed a solution to the problem of offline signature exploits, which has led to the theft of NFTs and funds over the last few years. The proposed solution, known as EIP-6384, aims to convert offline signatures used in decentralized apps into human-readable information. ZenGo, a crypto security and wallet...
todaynftnews.com
Chainlink delves into dynamic NFTs with encoded smart contracts
Chainlink, a leading blockchain oracle provider, has delved into the dynamic NFTs during the bear market. It is believed that dynamic NFTs are going to be the next big thing, similar to the evolution of the internet from static pages. Users can understand a dynamic NFT as a non-fungible token...
Comments / 0