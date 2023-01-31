Ordinals bring more financial use cases to Bitcoin. A new NFT protocol Ordinals launched on the Bitcoin mainnet. A new technique known as “Ordinals” is making waves in the Bitcoin ‘BTC’ community. The idea enables non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The consequences triggered a divide between Bitcoin sophists and others who believe the network is wide and diverse enough to support a variety of financial use cases.

2 DAYS AGO