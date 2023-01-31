ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

todaynftnews.com

WiseKey creates a new marketplace to connect IRL Trees and NFTs

WISEKey, a worldwide security, blockchain, AI, and loT (“internet of things”) firm, today announced the launch of eTreeNFT.com, a platform for developing sustainable asset-based markets for carbon dioxide sequestration. WISEKey now manages one of the largest NFT marketplaces for the arts. Users can now develop NFTs that are...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Slows Down As Large Addresses Distribute ADA

Cardano’s rally has slowed down as on-chain data shows large addresses have been distributing the cryptocurrency in recent days. Cardano Addresses With 1 Million To 100 Million ADA Have Been Selling Recently. According to an analyst on Twitter, a total of 31 addresses holding large amounts of Cardano have...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
blockchain.news

The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet

The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
bitcoinist.com

California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution

Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
todaynftnews.com

Coinbase NFT taking a break to develop tools and technologies

Coinbase NFT marketplace is discontinuing to evolve in more tools. Since its launch last year, Coinbase NFT has now seen approximately $7.34 million in total transactions. The marketplace generated only $106 in the last 24 hours. The Coinbase NFT platform is still not working well enough. Coinbase NFT said on...
altcoinbuzz.io

Crypto Wallet Alternatives to MetaMask and Trust Wallet

MetaMask and Trust Wallet are the most popular Ethereum-compatible wallets. However, many people are not too happy with them anymore. A prime example is MetaMask sharing your IP information. Many saw this as breaching the idea of decentralization. So, we are going to look at a couple of crypto wallet...
cryptoslate.com

Squid brings native cross-chain swaps to 25 blockchains

Squid, a cross-chain routing protocol powered by Axelar, has closed a $3.5 million seed round to build native-to-native cross-chain token swaps. The protocol will allow developers on 25 chains to swap tokens across blockchains natively. Axelar, the blockchain messaging network, supported the raise as a “strategic investment.”. A Squid...
todaynftnews.com

Coinbase Wallet to stop crypto thefts with this new integration

A cryptocurrency company called Coinbase just announced many updates to its Wallet software that will improve security and user experience. To safeguard users from harmful actions like spam tokens and airdropped assets, these features include transaction previews, token approval notifications, and an automatic blocklist of flagged dApps. Wallet users will...
todaynftnews.com

MetaLend partnered with Sky Mavis to enable players to borrow money

MetaLend announced a partnership with Sky Mavis that will let players of the popular blockchain game Axie Infinity borrow money against their assets like Staked $AXS and Staked $RON very soon on their Game on Ronin. MetaLend is a decentralized lending system that has collaborated with Sky Mavis to launch...
thenewscrypto.com

Meme Themed NFTs on Bitcoin Network by Ordinals Protocol

Ordinals bring more financial use cases to Bitcoin. A new NFT protocol Ordinals launched on the Bitcoin mainnet. A new technique known as “Ordinals” is making waves in the Bitcoin ‘BTC’ community. The idea enables non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The consequences triggered a divide between Bitcoin sophists and others who believe the network is wide and diverse enough to support a variety of financial use cases.
theblock.co

ZenGo proposes solution to tackle offline signature exploits with EIP-6384

ZenGo proposed a solution to the problem of offline signature exploits, which has led to the theft of NFTs and funds over the last few years. The proposed solution, known as EIP-6384, aims to convert offline signatures used in decentralized apps into human-readable information. ZenGo, a crypto security and wallet...
todaynftnews.com

Chainlink delves into dynamic NFTs with encoded smart contracts

Chainlink, a leading blockchain oracle provider, has delved into the dynamic NFTs during the bear market. It is believed that dynamic NFTs are going to be the next big thing, similar to the evolution of the internet from static pages. Users can understand a dynamic NFT as a non-fungible token...

