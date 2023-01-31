ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

PEARL CITY’S TAYDEM UYEMURA, POUND FOR POUND CHARGER PRIDE

From: Pearl City High School Wrestling Head Coach Cedric Yogi. I wanted to congratulate one of our Charger Wrestlers, Sophomore Taydem Uyemura, for her #4 ranking in Bedrock Sports p4p (pound for pound) girl’s wrestling State rankings. *The Pearl City Chargers Girls & Boys Wrestling Teams will compete next...
CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND GAME DAY: PEARL CITY VS. HONOKAA

#5 Pearl City will begin their quest today for a state championship title as they take on Honokaa from the Big island Interscholastic Federation in the first round of the 2022-23 HHSAA State Division II Girls Basketball Championship Playoffs in Hilo. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium. Winner advances to the quarterfinals and will face Kauai Interscholastic Federation Champion #4 Kapaa on Thursday.
PEARL CITY OVER HONOKAA 38-37 IN STATE TOURNEY

Pearl City defeated Honokaa 38-37 in the opening round of the 2022023 HHSAA State Division II Girls Basketball Championship Playoffs in Hilo. Keisha DeWeever had a huge game for the Chargers pumping in 21 points. Kristen Ragasa led Honokaa in scoring with 13 points. The Chargers led Honokaa 16-14 at...
UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
Charger Pride and Friendship

I would like to share pretty cool picture beaming with Charger Pride and friendship representing Charger Athletics. I shot this picture on Monday at the Pearl City vs. Punahou first round match in the HHSAA State Division I Girls Soccer Championship Playoffs played at Punahou School. Pictured: (L) Dana Ong,...
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana

Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
