mypearlcity.com
PEARL CITY’S TAYDEM UYEMURA, POUND FOR POUND CHARGER PRIDE
From: Pearl City High School Wrestling Head Coach Cedric Yogi. I wanted to congratulate one of our Charger Wrestlers, Sophomore Taydem Uyemura, for her #4 ranking in Bedrock Sports p4p (pound for pound) girl’s wrestling State rankings. *The Pearl City Chargers Girls & Boys Wrestling Teams will compete next...
mypearlcity.com
CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND GAME DAY: PEARL CITY VS. HONOKAA
#5 Pearl City will begin their quest today for a state championship title as they take on Honokaa from the Big island Interscholastic Federation in the first round of the 2022-23 HHSAA State Division II Girls Basketball Championship Playoffs in Hilo. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium. Winner advances to the quarterfinals and will face Kauai Interscholastic Federation Champion #4 Kapaa on Thursday.
KITV.com
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
mypearlcity.com
PEARL CITY OVER HONOKAA 38-37 IN STATE TOURNEY
Pearl City defeated Honokaa 38-37 in the opening round of the 2022023 HHSAA State Division II Girls Basketball Championship Playoffs in Hilo. Keisha DeWeever had a huge game for the Chargers pumping in 21 points. Kristen Ragasa led Honokaa in scoring with 13 points. The Chargers led Honokaa 16-14 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
Koloa Rum to commemorate UH men’s volleyball team
Koloa Rum is commemorating the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's consecutive national title.
mypearlcity.com
Charger Pride and Friendship
I would like to share pretty cool picture beaming with Charger Pride and friendship representing Charger Athletics. I shot this picture on Monday at the Pearl City vs. Punahou first round match in the HHSAA State Division I Girls Soccer Championship Playoffs played at Punahou School. Pictured: (L) Dana Ong,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Remembering sportscaster Jim Leahey and his wise words, on and off the court
We relive the excitement of Jim Leahey at his best. And Mililani & Campbell advance to the OIA Finals. The surge in West Coast visitors has kept a lot of people employed who might otherwise have lost work while the Japanese were absent. What's Trending: The Bear on Mars. Updated:...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
KITV.com
Benefit dinner concert being held to raise money for UH volleyball aunty
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- Friends of one of the University of Hawaii volleyball aunties are putting together a benefit concert to raise money to help Lauretta Sewake and her family rebuild their home. Sewake's house on Lauone Loop in Wahiawa caught fire last month, causing major damage.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
Kalākaua Ave., Kanunu St. closed due to collision
The City and County of Honolulu has announced that Kanunu Street, Waikiki-bound, at Kalākaua Avenue is closed.
KHON2
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana
Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
tourcounsel.com
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain.
