Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers
Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
Carolina Panthers owner defends Frank Reich hiring with tone-deaf comment
The Carolina Panthers are under scrutiny for hiring an outside candidate in that of Frank Reich to be their next
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Best of Panthers HC Frank Reich's introductory press conference
On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers presented their newest head coach—Frank Reich. Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the momentous introductory press conference.
Spartanburg County hopes to keep Carolina Panthers training camp in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Frank Reich is the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and he has a lot of history with the team. He was its first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995. He played under owner Jerry Richardson; a Wofford College graduate, and the person responsible...
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Frank Reich on coaching QBs, summer in Spartanburg
New Panthers head coach, who was the team's first starting quarterback in 1995, talked about coaching QBs today as he developed that reputation as an NFL offensive coordinator and then as head coach of the Colts.
Report: Duce Staley to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina
Panthers head coach Frank Reich has reportedly coaxed one of his former colleagues to join him with his new team. Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will be taking a job on Reich’s staff. The title and nature of his role with the Panthers is unknown.
Report: Some Panthers players believe David Tepper hired the wrong HC
There was no doubt many Carolina Panthers players were in strong support of Steve Wilks. But is there doubt about the move their higher-ups just made?. According to Pro Football Network NFL director Adam Beasley, there may very well be. In a new report from Thursday, Beasley notes that there...
Report: Texans looking at Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator
The Houston Texans found their sixth full-time coach in team history with DeMeco Ryans. Now, the Texans are looking to build his staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are looking at current San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin to be Ryans’ defensive coordinator.
Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1. Ryans issued a statement thanking the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for his time in San Francisco before looking ahead to his future with the Texans.
