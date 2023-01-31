ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC, leaves for Carolina Panthers

Well, the Detroit Lions dodged a bullet not too long ago when news broke that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had notified teams that he was taking his hat out of the ring regarding head coaching jobs. But now, according to a report from Dan Graziano, confirmed by multiple other sources, assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley is leaving Detroit to join Frank Reich‘s Carolina Panthers staff.
DETROIT, MI
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Duce Staley to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina

Panthers head coach Frank Reich has reportedly coaxed one of his former colleagues to join him with his new team. Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley will be taking a job on Reich’s staff. The title and nature of his role with the Panthers is unknown.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as head coach

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after just one season where the team went 3-13-1. Ryans issued a statement thanking the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for his time in San Francisco before looking ahead to his future with the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy