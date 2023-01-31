Read full article on original website
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
South Korea logs record trade deficit as tech demand falls
South Korea logged its biggest monthly trade deficit ever, at $12.7 billion in January, as exports of computer chips and other high-tech items sank and costs for importing oil and gas surged, the trade ministry said Wednesday. The growing shortfall underscored how Russia’s war on Ukraine is straining the global economy, keeping prices for key resources like crude oil and nickel high even after they fell back from spikes in 2022.South Korea’s export-dependent economy has logged a deficit for 11 consecutive months, the longest streak since 1997 when it was on the cusp of the Asian financial crisis. Exports...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Putin says Russia faces German tanks, just like at Stalingrad, but hints that this time Moscow has nukes
"Again and again we have to repel the aggression of the collective West," Putin said as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues.
Even North Korea — one of Putin's last remaining allies — is backing away from helping Russia with its disastrous war with Ukraine
North Korea had planned to send workers to help Russia rebuild occupied parts of eastern Ukraine in November, Daily NK reported.
Motley Fool
The Philippines Finally Rebounds from Dreadfully Long COVID Policies
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Ex-Russian Official Predicts an Attack on Moscow Is 'Bound to Happen'
A former deputy foreign minister of Russia said a strike on Moscow would be one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines."
Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen
The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Top Ukrainian security official says Russia preparing for 'maximum escalation' in the war
Russia is gearing up for a "maximum escalation" of the war in Ukraine, potentially as soon as the next few weeks, according to a top Ukrainian national security official.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
Vladimir Putin Could Offer Ceasefire To Ukraine, Putting Zelenskyy In A Very Difficult Situation, Says Analyst
Russian President Vladimir Putin could reportedly offer Ukraine a ceasefire as he attempts to fortify Russian advances in Luhansk and Donbas, but only after his army takes over all of the latter regions, it was reported in July 2022. What Happened: Putin would focus on capturing all of the Donbas...
Ukraine Making Crimea 'Untenable' for Russian Forces—Retired Lt. General
Ben Hodges said the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014 will decide the war in Ukraine.
NATO chief warns that Putin winning in Ukraine would signal to China it can achieve its goals through 'brute force'
"Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned.
