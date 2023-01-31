Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
LEX Shares ‘King Of Everything’ Album, With Features From JP The Wavy, Leon Fanourakis + More
LEX has shared his latest album, King Of Everything, his follow-up to 2021’s LOGIC. The Japanese rapper first teased the 17-track album on January 23, and released the tracklist, showing guest features from JP The Wavy, Leon Farounakis, Young Coco, ShowyVICTOR, BEXEY, Kid Trunks, Matt Ox, and Only U.
HipHopDX.com
Young Guru Shuts Down Ticket-Hungry Beyoncé Fans Amid 'Renaissance' Tour Price Shock
Young Guru has let everyone know he does not have access to any tickets for Beyoncé‘s upcoming Renaissance tour amid fan outrage over high prices. JAY-Z‘s longtime engineer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 1) with a public service announcement regarding tickets for Bey’s highly anticipated tour. According to Guru, even though he’s JAY-Z’s engineer and friend, he doesn’t have access to tickets for the tour.
Sand Hills Express
Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour
▶ Watch Video: Beyoncé drops seventh solo album, “Renaissance”. Beyoncé excited her “Beyhive” on Wednesday, teasing an upcoming tour. On Instagram, the star announced the Renaissance world tour, coming later this year. Several concerts are listed on her website, starting with Stockholm’s Friends Arena on...
Anitta announces her retirement: Find here when she will ‘for sure’ leave music behind
It feels like every other day; a celebrity is announcing their retirement. Now, Grammy-nominee artist Anitta revealed to Billboard her next phase —which includes leaving music behind. “I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it...
kpopstarz.com
Hanteo Music Awards 2022 2nd Artists Lineup Announced: STAYC, Kep1er, More
The Hanteo Music Awards 2022 has released more details regarding their artists lineup. Would you like to know more who's attending? Then read on!. Hanteo Music Awards 2022 2nd Artists Lineup Announced: STAYC, Kep1er, More. On February 1, Hanteo Music Awards 2022 has announced more artists who will make an...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Explains Changing Her Rap Voice & Becoming Comfortable With Her Deep Voice
GloRilla made a name for herself with her deep, bass-heavy voice; however, back in the day she wanted to sound more “like a girl.”. During a conversation with The Cut, Big Glo explained how her voice sounded much different when she first began rapping. According to the Memphis star, her voice started to change because she picked up smoking, and when she tried to up her voice, her friends called her out.
Essence
Kerry Washington Announces New Memoir, 'Thicker Than Water,' On Her 45th Birthday
The actress announced her "most deeply personal project" to fans and supporters on Tuesday, giving a rare perspective into her private life. Kerry Washington is celebrating a milestone birthday in a major way. Just as the Golden Globe Award-winning actress hit her 45th year, she announced her first-ever memoir, set...
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' Becomes Highest-Rated Album Of All Time
Kendrick Lamar‘s To Pimp a Butterfly has become the highest-rated album of all time on one of the internet’s most popular fan review websites. The Compton rapper’s third studio album surpassed Radiohead’s OK Computer on Thursday (January 31) to become No. 1 on the list of top albums of all time on Rate Your Music.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Has A Few Ideas For Young Scooter’s Suggested ‘Rat’ Tour
Boosie Badazz appears to be a fan of Young Scooter‘s recent idea to put all the rappers who have allegedly snitched together for a “rat tour” – and he even has a few ideas of his own for it. Taking to Twitter on Monday (January 30),...
Complex
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
HipHopDX.com
Cam'ron Explains Why He Rejected $300K Offer For His Pink Fur Coat
Cam’ron‘s pink fur coat is iconic in the Hip Hop world, but even $300,000 wasn’t enough to make him part ways with it. Sitting down with Kevin Durant’s Boardroom platform, the Dipset rapper revealed he received the six-figure offer from someone he felt didn’t appreciate the history of the jacket. Still, he’s not opposed to letting it go to the right bidder.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Saving Kanye West From Having His Chain Snatched
Consequence has shared some new details about the time Beanie Sigel saved Kanye West from getting his chain snatched while he was eating at a New York diner. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper sat down with The Art of Dialogue for an interview published on Tuesday (January 31) during which he was asked about the incident involving Beans and Ye. Confirming it definitely went down, Cons explained more details about the night.
iheart.com
Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran Finally Collaborate on a Song!
This is one fans have been waiting on for a long time. Finally, there is a collaboration between Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on a song called “Who We Love.”. The song is featured on Smith’s new album, “Gloria.”. Smith and Sheeran last shared a stage for...
NME
Daine shares new single ‘Portal’ from forthcoming mixtape
Daine has shared new single ‘Portal’, taken from their forthcoming second mixtape ‘Shapeless’ ahead of its arrival later this month. The track was produced by Waylon Dean, along with regular Daine collaborators hearteyes and Lonelyspeck. It’s a sonically eclectic cut that oscillates between verses that foreground Daine’s voice with nostalgic emo guitars, and big, thrashy hyperpop choruses. Listen below:
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber.
