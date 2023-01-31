ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time

Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
The Jewish Press

Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret

Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
The Associated Press

Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in over four years, seeking to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both...
The Jewish Press

Abbas Presents Blinken with List of Demands for Israeli Concessions

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas outlined a series of demands for Israeli concessions during a meeting on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah. Abbas called on Washington to pressure Israel to forgo construction plans in Judea and Samaria, curb IDF counter-terrorism operations in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas...
The Independent

African state Chad to open embassy in Israel

Chad will open an embassy in Israel, four years after the countries restored diplomatic relations, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday. Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the embassy would be inaugurated on Thursday as part of Chadian President Mahamat Deby’s state visit to Israel. Netanyahu visited the central African state in January 2019 as part of Israel's push to establish diplomatic ties with Muslim states. The following year Israel signed normalization agreements with Morocco, Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” “These are relations we want to upgrade to new levels, to new...
The Jewish Press

WATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pulled no punches Monday at a news briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bluntly expressing the enduring view of the Biden Administration that despite the murder of seven Israelis outside a synagogue this past weekend, and the plethora of other terror attacks on Israelis before and since, and despite Israel’s progress integrating into the region with its neighboring Arab nations,
Reuters

Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment

KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
AFP

Palestinian anger spreads after deadly Israel raid

Before carrying out one of the deadliest West Bank raids in recent memory, Israeli soldiers reportedly snuck into Jenin refugee camp hiding in the back of a milk truck.   According to Jihad Abu Kamal, a Jenin resident and self-described member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades armed group, a dairy truck enters Jenin refugee camp at the same time every morning to deliver milk. 
Washington Examiner

Sins of commission and omission in anti-Israel reporting

A paragraph in a Wall Street Journal news story on Jan. 31 is symptomatic of the routine and casual anti-Israel bias in American reporting from the Middle East. Here it is in full:. “Mr. Blinken’s visit follows several bloody days in Israel. The attacks came after a military raid aimed...
The Jewish Press

Israel to Seal Home of 13-Yr-Old Jerusalem Terrorist

The Israeli government voted Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting to seal the home of a 13-year-old Arab terrorist who shot and seriously wounded two Israeli men in Jerusalem. This is a major policy change, as up to this point, Israel has only issued orders to seal and demolish the homes of Arab terrorists who murdered Israelis.
The Associated Press

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday sealed the home of an east Jerusalem man who killed seven people outside a synagogue, in a preliminary step ahead of the expected demolition of the building, as two Palestinian men died from Israeli fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet approved an order...
The Jewish Press

Israel Preparing for Iranian Vengeance on Civilian Targets

Israel’s security apparatus has been discussing the timing of Iran’s revenge for the damage attributed to Israel at the advanced weapons facility in Isfahan, Kan 11 reported Monday night. The Iranians are expected to attack Israeli tourists, businessmen, and senior officials abroad, as well as embassies (as they have recently done against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran), or vessels that are part-owned by Israelis.
Cleveland Jewish News

Russia urges Israel not to arm Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against arming Ukraine, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he was considering providing military assistance to Kyiv and was willing to mediate. “We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.

