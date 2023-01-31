Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time
Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
Israelis missed an opportunity, again
The Netanyahu government failed to envision a reality that protected Israeli citizens while meeting Palestinian political aspirations.
The Jewish Press
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
Netanyahu meets Jordan's king in surprise trip amid tension
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II for the first time in over four years, seeking to shore up ties that have strained since he took office at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing government in history. The rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, comes as tensions grow over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year. The talks centered around the status of a contested holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem sacred to both...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
The Jewish Press
Abbas Presents Blinken with List of Demands for Israeli Concessions
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas outlined a series of demands for Israeli concessions during a meeting on Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah. Abbas called on Washington to pressure Israel to forgo construction plans in Judea and Samaria, curb IDF counter-terrorism operations in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas...
African state Chad to open embassy in Israel
Chad will open an embassy in Israel, four years after the countries restored diplomatic relations, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday. Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the embassy would be inaugurated on Thursday as part of Chadian President Mahamat Deby’s state visit to Israel. Netanyahu visited the central African state in January 2019 as part of Israel's push to establish diplomatic ties with Muslim states. The following year Israel signed normalization agreements with Morocco, Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” “These are relations we want to upgrade to new levels, to new...
The Jewish Press
WATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pulled no punches Monday at a news briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bluntly expressing the enduring view of the Biden Administration that despite the murder of seven Israelis outside a synagogue this past weekend, and the plethora of other terror attacks on Israelis before and since, and despite Israel’s progress integrating into the region with its neighboring Arab nations,
Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
Palestinian anger spreads after deadly Israel raid
Before carrying out one of the deadliest West Bank raids in recent memory, Israeli soldiers reportedly snuck into Jenin refugee camp hiding in the back of a milk truck. According to Jihad Abu Kamal, a Jenin resident and self-described member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades armed group, a dairy truck enters Jenin refugee camp at the same time every morning to deliver milk.
Washington Examiner
Sins of commission and omission in anti-Israel reporting
A paragraph in a Wall Street Journal news story on Jan. 31 is symptomatic of the routine and casual anti-Israel bias in American reporting from the Middle East. Here it is in full:. “Mr. Blinken’s visit follows several bloody days in Israel. The attacks came after a military raid aimed...
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked -CNN interview
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States.
The Jewish Press
Israel to Seal Home of 13-Yr-Old Jerusalem Terrorist
The Israeli government voted Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting to seal the home of a 13-year-old Arab terrorist who shot and seriously wounded two Israeli men in Jerusalem. This is a major policy change, as up to this point, Israel has only issued orders to seal and demolish the homes of Arab terrorists who murdered Israelis.
Sec. Blinken had a plan for his visit to Jerusalem. Then he had to pivot
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Jerusalem has turned out to be about much more than he bargained for.
Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday sealed the home of an east Jerusalem man who killed seven people outside a synagogue, in a preliminary step ahead of the expected demolition of the building, as two Palestinian men died from Israeli fire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet approved an order...
The Jewish Press
Israel Preparing for Iranian Vengeance on Civilian Targets
Israel’s security apparatus has been discussing the timing of Iran’s revenge for the damage attributed to Israel at the advanced weapons facility in Isfahan, Kan 11 reported Monday night. The Iranians are expected to attack Israeli tourists, businessmen, and senior officials abroad, as well as embassies (as they have recently done against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran), or vessels that are part-owned by Israelis.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia urges Israel not to arm Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against arming Ukraine, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated he was considering providing military assistance to Kyiv and was willing to mediate. “We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to stress Iranian nuclear threat in Paris meeting with Macron
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to depart on Thursday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two men will discuss diplomatic and security issues, in particular the international effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program and ways to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords.
