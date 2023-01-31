ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Analysis: NBA All-Star reserve voting to lead to some snubs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UR8IQ_0kXA3Iwg00

Brace yourself. There’s going to be some angry people in the NBA on Thursday night.

With good reason.

The votes from the coaches are now in, and on Thursday, the NBA will reveal the 14 players — seven from the Eastern Conference, seven more from the Western Conference — who got picked to be reserves for the All-Star Game.

They’ll join the pool of 10 starters: the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

And then the cries of snubbing will begin.

Let’s start dissecting this mess with the East. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is going to be an All-Star reserve, based on both common sense and the fact that NBA coaches wouldn’t dare anger one of the league’s most hard-to-guard players by not voting for him. Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Miami’s Bam Adebayo all should be All-Stars.

That’s nine from the East. That leaves no more than three slots left for this group — Atlanta’s Trae Young, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Cleveland’s Darius Garland. And all eight of those guys, plus some others, are all worthy candidates.

NBA

“Tyrese Haliburton is an artist,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said earlier this season. “And you know, some people that have unconventional ways to be successful in this game, you have to just leave them alone and allow them to do what they do. His artistry is the way he gets the ball in the basket, the way he sees the game, the way he connects teammates and the special person that he is.”

Sounds like an All-Star. A lot of coaches can make similar arguments for their guys, and not be lying when they make them.

You can see how messy this is going to get.

It might be even worse out West. Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, Memphis’ Ja Morant and Portland’s Damian Lillard should be locks for reserve nods. The only question on the Lakers’ Anthony Davis is if missing a bunch of games with injury will weigh on the minds of coaches; his numbers are more than good enough, except for that pesky “games played” column.

If Davis and those five other players make it, that leaves one spot on the West roster. ONE.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker is averaging about 27 points a game. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is averaging about 25 points a game. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox is averaging about 24. Odds are, at least one of those guys will miss out on being picked Thursday night.

Maybe two. Maybe even all three.

Denver leads the Western Conference and should have more than one All-Star, so that suggests Aaron Gordon — who has been fantastic this season — will get a long look. An All-Star Game without Los Angeles Clippers teammates Paul George and Kawhi Leonard would make no sense, given how they’re playing this season. But that could happen. New Orleans’ CJ McCollum has averaged nearly 20 points per game in his career, is averaging a tick above that this season, and still hasn’t been an All-Star. Coaches had to have considered Phoenix’s Chris Paul for their ballots as well.

All we know for certain is there will be some very good players who didn’t make the cut.

There were 56 players who entered this week averaging at least 20 points per game; not all were officially qualified for the NBA scoring-leader list because they hadn’t played enough games to be eligible.

Simple math tells us this much: 56 players averaging 20 per game, and 24 spots on the All-Star rosters, means at least 32 of those guys are going to be on the outside looking in when the rest of the teams are revealed.

Put it this way: There will be enough “snubbed” guys out there that, if they were so inclined, they could all get together and play their own All-Star Game. And even then there would be a few players who wouldn’t make a squad.

Coaches had a tough job to do, narrowing all the worthy candidates for All-Star reserve nods down to seven players from their conferences. A few guys who are left out Thursday will still probably find their way to the game; if anyone who was selected can’t play because of injury — Williamson, for example, is currently out with a hamstring problem — then Commissioner Adam Silver will choose replacements.

It’ll be an interesting ballot reveal, for certain.

___

Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Embiid, Morant, Brown lead NBA All-Star reserve class

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City were announced Thursday night. From the Eastern Conference, it was Embiid, Adebayo, Haliburton, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and New York’s Julius Randle.
INDIANA STATE
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis snubbed as NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve

After narrowly missing out on being named an All-Star starter last week, Anthony Davis was snubbed as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. was the final selection over Davis while Lauri Markkanen of Utah, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento and Paul George of the Clippers were other frontcourt selections.
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

5 Biggest Snubs From 2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announcement

5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19.
UTAH STATE
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate

As big of a storyline as NBA All-Star snubs are every year, a bigger and more controversial storyline might have to do with a player who actually made it. On Thursday, the NBA officially announced this year’s All-Star reserves for both conferences. In the Western Conference, the reserves were Memphis’ Ja Morant, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis,... The post 1 Western Conference All-Star selection sparks debate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

LeBron’s off-court legacy complements his basketball success

Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a scholarship and counseling that she received from the LeBron James Family Foundation. “He’s life-changing,” Smiley said. For all his accomplishments on the basketball court — four championships, 19 All-Star Game nominations and an imminent coronation as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — it is James’ ambitious pursuits off-the-court that may ultimately distinguish his legacy from other superstar athletes’. James co-founded a successful media and entertainment company, bought stakes in storied professional baseball and soccer franchises and, with a big assist from product endorsements, his net worth is estimated to have grown above $1 billion. The off-court achievement that James is most proud of, he says, is working to uplift the lives of people like Smiley in his hometown of Akron.
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Nothing else really needed to be said. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. “Jamal, his greatness is on full display,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 5-game home slide

Los Angeles Lakers (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to stop its five-game home losing streak. The Pelicans are 16-14 in Western Conference games. New Orleans averages 14.5 turnovers per game and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2023 NBA All-Star Game roster announcement: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant lead list of reserve selections

The NBA's marquee regular-season showcase officially has its pool of players. On Thursday, the NBA announced the 14 reserves who will be joining the 10 starters in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star Game later this month. The coaches from each conference picked two guards, three front-court players and two wildcards for the honor. Those players will be put in the draft pool to be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the day of the All-Star Game.
The Associated Press

Mavs hang on after Doncic hurt, hand Pels 10th straight loss

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks barely held on after leading by 27 points when Luka Doncic exited the game with a right heel injury on a hard fall. The New Orleans Pelicans thought their one chance to finish the rally and end a long losing streak was taken away by the officials, who acknowledged two incorrect calls in the final seconds. Doncic scored 31 points before leaving midway through the third quarter, and the Mavericks survived a 16-point fourth quarter without him in a 111-106 victory Thursday night, handing the travel-weary Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss. Dallas’ lead was three points when the Mavericks were inbounding with 4.9 seconds left. Brandon Ingram tipped Josh Green’s pass and appeared to save it before his foot landed out of bounds.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. “We are showing signs of maturity, not getting too high or too low,” Shead said. “We are following our leader, Marcus. When he came in and started to do his thing, we rallied behind him.” All five starters scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple.
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Robertson's 19 lead Portland over San Diego 80-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 19 points as Portland beat San Diego 80-61 on Thursday. Robertson added five rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (12-13, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Kristian Sjolund scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Moses Wood shot 3 for 9 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros (10-14, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. San Diego also got 14 points from Jase Townsend. Wayne McKinney III also had nine points. Portland carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Robertson led the way with 11 points. A 19-0 run in the second half turned a zero-point deficit into a 19-point lead for Portland. They outscored San Diego by 17 points in the final half, as Juan Sebastian Gorosito led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Bruner scores 18, Denver tops Western Illinois 74-44

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 18 points in Denver’s 74-44 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Bruner shot 8 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit League). Justin Mullins scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Lukas Kisunas recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor. Marko Luki had 10 on 3 of 4 from the field with two 3 pointers. Trenton Massner led the way for the Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5) with nine points and two steals. Quinlan Bennett added nine points for Western Illinois. Jesiah West also recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals. The Leathernecks broke a five-game winning streak with the loss. ___
MACOMB, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy