Sonus Faber expands beyond the living room with Aster, its first outdoor speaker

By Becky Roberts
 2 days ago

Sonus Faber has revealed its first-ever outdoor speaker, the fittingly named Aster (though we’re sorry to report it doesn’t come in the flower’s typical purple hue). Appropriately for its alfresco purpose, the black- or white-finished Aster is rather more muted in appearance than the company’s famously striking wooden loudspeaker designs. That said, it's almost cute enough for its own Pixar lamp-style animations, don't you think?

Designed to bring music beyond the walls of a home, including in public spaces such as restaurants, hotels and museums, it also fits the outdoor speaker brief by being IP65 certified, meaning it should be dust-tight and protected against water projected from a nozzle.

Sonus Faber has aimed to make the debut outdoor speaker easy to install – even for outdoor speaker novices – via a mounting bracket system that facilitates the tilting of the speaker in 15-degree increments without having to more labouringly adjust it with a screw.

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

The Italian brand says that the Aster's two symmetrically positioned passive radiators enable it to deliver “rich bass immersion” and a “surreal listening experience”.

The Sonus Faber Aster is available to order now from £375 / $450 (AU$tbc), though we imagine it will be displayed at the ISE 2023 show in Barcelona (which kicks off today) alongside the company’s new Arena flagship range of custom-install speakers and its older Palladio CI models.

Best outdoor speakers

How to set up an outdoor projector cinema system in your garden

Read our new five-star Sonus Faber Lumina V review

