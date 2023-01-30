SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA track & field teams will travel to New York City to compete in the Scarlet Knights Open on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at Armory Track. The two-day meet will get underway at 9 a.m. CT Friday with the weight throw while running events are slated to begin at 10 a.m. with the distance medley relay. Saturday's action will start with the shot put at 9 a.m. CT and the first track event — the 60-meter hurdles — is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.

