Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
UTSA
Roadrunners collect trio of gold medals on Friday at Scarlet Knights Open
NEW YORK CITY — Jemuel Miller soared to victory in the long jump, Mike Roth won the 400 meters and Michael Campbell collected gold in the weight throw to headline Friday action for the UTSA track & field teams at the Scarlet Knights Open at Armory Track. The trio...
UTSA
UTSA set to host No. 21 Middle Tennessee on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team is set to host the conference leader and nationally ranked No. 21 Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. (CT) at the Convocation Center and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Roadrunners welcome all UTSA alumni and...
UTSA
Four Roadrunners earn Preseason All-Conference, UTSA picked fifth
SAN ANTONIO – Four Roadrunners were named to the Conference USA Preseason Team – Leyton Barry, Luke Malone, Daniel Shafer, and Simon Miller – while UTSA was picked to finish fifth, announced the conference office on Thursday afternoon. UTSA is one of only two schools to have...
UTSA
UTSA begins 2023 home slate with pair of weekend matchups
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's tennis team will return to the court this weekend as it kicks off its 2023 home slate with a pair of weekend matchups. The Roadrunners will face New Orleans on Friday with action starting at 1 p.m. and will then face UCSB on Sunday morning with action beginning at 11 a.m.
UTSA
Germany and Richards notch double-doubles as UTSA falls at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.– For the second time this season, UTSA got double-doubles from both Jacob Germany and DJ Richards, however, the Roadrunners were unable to leave victorious as Western Kentucky pulled away, winning 81-74 on Thursday evening at E.A. Diddle Arena. UTSA (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) was able to build...
UTSA
UTSA to head to New York City for Scarlet Knights Open
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA track & field teams will travel to New York City to compete in the Scarlet Knights Open on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at Armory Track. The two-day meet will get underway at 9 a.m. CT Friday with the weight throw while running events are slated to begin at 10 a.m. with the distance medley relay. Saturday's action will start with the shot put at 9 a.m. CT and the first track event — the 60-meter hurdles — is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
UTSA
Five Roadrunners notch double-digit scoring games, WKU sneaks past UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team lost a hard-fought battle, 73-67, to WKU on Thursday night at the Convocation Center. For the first time since 2021, five Roadrunners had five double-digit scorers - Elyssa Coleman (13), Jordyn Jenkins (14), Hailey Atwood (12), Kyra White (11) and Deborah Nwakamma (11). The last time this was done was on Feb. 6, 2021, when Yuliyana Valcheva, Kyleigh McGuire, Mikayla Woods, Karrington Donald and Charlene Mass achieved the feat.
UTSA
UTSA hosts WKU to open homestand
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team returns to the Convocation Center for a pair of home games this week, opening the homestand up against Western Kentucky on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT) and streamed on CUSA.tv. The Roadrunners will celebrate National Girls and Women...
UTSA
UTSA to face Western Kentucky on the road Thursday night
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA men's basketball team will be back on the road this weekend as it prepares for a two-game road trip. The First stop on the weekend trip will be in Bowling Green, Ky. as UTSA will meet Western Kentucky on Thursday evening. Thursday night's game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m., will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on Ticket 760 AM.
Comments / 0