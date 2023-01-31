Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
CMA CGM Announces €200 Million in Decarbonization Funding
French shipping group CMA CGM has launched a call for projects from companies working to help the maritime industry accelerate its decarbonization. A total of €200 million will be made available for the projects. The funding is backed by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies, the R&D fund launched by CMA CGM last year to support industrial production of alternative fuels as well as low-emission technologies to help decarbonize the shipping sector. The fund will commit a total €1.5 billion over five years.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
BBC
Job risk as Shell considers quitting energy market
Up to 2,000 UK jobs are at risk at Shell Energy after it announced it was considering quitting the energy sector. The firm said it was conducting a "strategic review" to its operations in the UK, Netherlands and Germany amid "tough market conditions". The Coventry-based company provides energy to 1.4...
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo: Partnerships key as industry faces overcapacity and lower predictability
Raising standards, developing new offerings and services and partnerships are key for Etihad Cargo over the coming years as the industry faces a changing market. Speaking at the first in-person World Cargo Summit, Etihad Aviation Group senior vice president sales and cargo Martin Drew said challenges faced by air cargo include: lower predictability, normalising market conditions, the push for sustainability, greater transparency and oversupply.
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
freightwaves.com
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
ship-technology.com
MOL and Nagasaki Prefecture reach partnership agreement
The firm is working with Nagasaki Prefecture for the development of a supply chain for renewable energy in Japan and abroad. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has struck an alliance with the Nagasaki Prefecture Department of Industrial and Labour Affairs to encourage the development of renewable energy projects and shipbuilding-related industries.
ship-technology.com
ForestWave acquires Symphony Shipping and its Ecobox fleet
With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a total of 248.197dwat. Shipping company ForestWave has concluded the purchase of Symphony Shipping and its fleet of eight Ecobox vessels for an undisclosed amount. With this deal, ForestWave now owns a fleet of 24 vessels with a...
techxplore.com
Green energy investment tops $1 trillion, matches fossil fuels
Investment in cleaner energy is on the verge of overtaking spending on fossil fuels for the first time ever after exceeding $1 trillion last year, a report on Tuesday said. Despite the milestone, spending on energy transition technology must immediately triple to meet the target of net-zero emissions by 2050 to combat climate change, according to research group BloombergNEF.
The Verge
Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its workforce
Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, said it was laying off 50 percent of its employees in a bid to reduce costs. The company also named a new CEO, Igor Torgov, who previously served as executive vice president of digital at the company. Arrival, which announced last...
India finance minister announces new clean energy funds
Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several new clean energy initiatives in the government's annual federal budget speech on Wednesday, saying “green growth” is a top priority for the country.More than $8 billion dollars were announced for projects like mangrove restoration which help suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, converting waste into biogas and speeding up renewable energy initiatives. But details of how the funds will be spent are yet to be disclosed.The minister said the injection of 35,000 crore rupees ($4.3 billion) into India's energy transition will be channeled through the ministry of petroleum and natural gas...
solarindustrymag.com
EDF Signs 200 MW Virtual PPA with Thermo Fisher
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. says it intends to power all of the company’s current U.S. sites with 100% renewable electricity by 2026, starting with a new 20-year virtual power purchasing agreement with EDF Renewables for the full output of the 200 MW Millers Branch Solar project. This Texas-based project...
BBC
EU takes on US as tries to win electric car battle
The European Commission has unveiled a plan to try to boost manufacturing of electric cars and renewable energy projects, as it fights to compete with the US. The proposal calls for simpler regulation and faster access to funding for firms working in green industries. It would also loosen state aid...
insideevs.com
French Firm Jean Fourche Enters E-Bike Market With Sustainability In Mind
While electric bicycles are a favorite among city-dwellers and enthusiasts alike thanks to the added range they provide when compared to the good old bicycle, e-bikes' supposed reduced environmental impact has long been a subject of heated debate. Sure, e-bikes are a lot more sustainable than cars in the sense that they're zero emission vehicles, and are surely make use of less resources than cars—even electric ones.
supplychain247.com
Global Logistics: Vexing issues linger
This month we planned out an issue of LM designed to help readers better manage through this vortex that has pulled so much productivity out of our operations over the past three years. The goal is to better understand where we are in terms of global services and technology and help shippers control what they can while moving freight during this period where so many of the vexing issues ushered in by the pandemic continue to linger.
ship-technology.com
WinGD and CMB partner on ammonia-fuelled engine development
The new ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engine will equip ten 210,000DWT bulkers that will be constructed at a Chinese shipyard. Swiss engine manufacturer Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has reached an agreement with CMB.TECH, the shipping and cleantech unit of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), to jointly develop ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines. The...
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
