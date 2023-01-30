CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston Women's tennis team won their first home match against Presbyterian by a score of 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Quote from Coach Anastopoulo: "It was a great opening match at home for us. We had some early match jitters at the beginning with Slade being down by five but coming back and winning. Congratulations to Nicole and Elle on their first College of Charleston singles victory. We will get back to work at practice and get ready for a talented Coastal Carolina team whom we were fortunate enough to defeat last season."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO