Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Men's Basketball Looks to Bounce Back at Delaware

NEWARK, Del. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team will look to bounce back from a Thursday night loss at Drexel on Saturday afternoon at Delaware. Action is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center. STORYLINES. Charleston is coming off of just their third loss of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Pole Vaulters Highlight First Day of South Carolina Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The College of Charleston pole vaulters highlighted the track and field team's showing on the first day of the South Carolina Invitational on Friday. Luzy Lieger led the way by breaking her own school record in the event, clearing the bar at 12'9 ½" to finish fourth in the invite section of the pole vault. Tonet Tallie moved up one spot to third in Cougar history with a mark of 11'9 ¾" while Ruby Hansen rose two positions to eighth with a top jump of 10'2".
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Dragons Escape with Victory Over Cougars

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The College of Charleston men's basketball team suffered its third loss on the season on Thursday night at Drexel, 70-69. The Dragons started the contest 5-for-7 from the field to take an early advantage. Charleston responded as Babacar Faye's first trey of the year highlighted a 7-0 two-minute run to take an 18-15 lead, their first of the game with ten minutes to play in the half.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougar Travel to Philadelphia to Take On Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team will look to start a new winning streak on Thursday when the Cougars visit Philadelphia to take on Drexel. Action is set for 7:00 p.m. STORYLINES. Charleston is coming off of just their second loss of the season Saturday, an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cofcsports.com

Women's Basketball Hosts UNCW on Friday Night

CHARLESTON, S.C.-The College of Charleston women's basketball team starts a small home stand on Friday to face UNCW on Friday, tip-off at 6 p.m. Charleston will be facing UNCW for the first time this season. Last season the Cougars won both contests against the Seahawks where the College of Charleston won 87-59 at TD Arena.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Charleston’s Women’s Tennis Defeats Presbyterian in First Home Match

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston Women's tennis team won their first home match against Presbyterian by a score of 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Quote from Coach Anastopoulo: "It was a great opening match at home for us. We had some early match jitters at the beginning with Slade being down by five but coming back and winning. Congratulations to Nicole and Elle on their first College of Charleston singles victory. We will get back to work at practice and get ready for a talented Coastal Carolina team whom we were fortunate enough to defeat last season."
CHARLESTON, SC

