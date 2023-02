FEBRUARY 1, 2023 — By accelerating student success, growing its research enterprise and adopting lasting innovations in teaching and learning, UTSA is “absolutely prepared” to navigate higher education’s changing landscape, President Taylor Eighmy said Monday in his State of the University Address. At the same time, UTSA is establishing new programs that are making it possible for more individuals to achieve a college degree, improving access to higher education and promoting social mobility in the greater San Antonio region.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO