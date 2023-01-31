ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NJ.com

Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits

Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area girls basketball: Jan. 30

Eleven different players scored in Goodhue's 81-48 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller each ended with at least 20 points. Gadient made four 3-pointers and had a team-best 29 points. Miller scored 20. Melanie Beck had eight points and Kendyl Lodermeier added six points. Goodhue jumped out to...
GOODHUE, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YAHOO!

Lakeland shooting victims now up to 11 people: What we know

Lakeland Police are continuing their search for four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured 11 people Monday afternoon. The shooting took place at 3:43 p.m. near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street, an area Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor described as a "challenged" neighborhood the Police Department has paid a lot of attention to in recent years.
LAKELAND, MN

