Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover AgreementThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Rutgers crushes Minnesota to avoid landmine, move chains in NCAA Tournament, Big Ten top-4 pursuits
Rutgers could not afford to fall on the landmine that presented itself at Jersey Mike’s Arena, so it made sure to sidestep it by a wide margin. The Scarlet Knights dominated a putrid Minnesota side on Wednesday, leading the last-place Golden Gophers for all but four seconds en route to a crucial 90-55 victory. Rutgers outscored its visitors by 25 points in the second half, holding Minnesota to 36.1% shooting while getting 10 Scarlet Knights got on the scoresheet, six of which in double-digits.
Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition
The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!
Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Jan. 30
Eleven different players scored in Goodhue's 81-48 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller each ended with at least 20 points. Gadient made four 3-pointers and had a team-best 29 points. Miller scored 20. Melanie Beck had eight points and Kendyl Lodermeier added six points. Goodhue jumped out to...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Lakeland shooting victims now up to 11 people: What we know
Lakeland Police are continuing their search for four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that injured 11 people Monday afternoon. The shooting took place at 3:43 p.m. near Iowa Avenue and Plum Street, an area Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor described as a "challenged" neighborhood the Police Department has paid a lot of attention to in recent years.
Bust At Hudson High, Giving “High” School A Whole New Meaning
Just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin border in Hudson, Wisconsin there seems to have been quite a bit of drug activity going on at Hudson High. Several students were allegedly involved and according to fox9.com, the bust by the St Croix County Sheriff's Department netted a fair amount of contraband. A search...
