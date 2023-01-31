Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
We asked the MBTA’s quality, compliance, and oversight chief about staffing, safety, and trust in the T. Here’s what she said.
"The MBTA is safe. I ride it every day; my children ride it every day. ... And so we want our riders in the public to believe that, too." Last August, Katie Choe was faced with the seemingly herculean task of handling the aftermath of the Federal Transit Administration’s bombshell report documenting safety challenges within the MBTA.
WBUR
For EVs to take off, Boston needs more equitable placement of chargers
Nicole Mushero bought her Chevy Bolt a year-and-a-half ago to do her small part to tackle climate change. But she lives in a condo in Jamaica Plain without an easy way to install a electric vehicle charger. She said there’s only one public charging station within walking distance to her...
Boston’s South Station to open for homeless as ‘dangerous arctic blast’ arrives in Mass.
Massachusetts officials plan to keep Boston’s South Station open Friday and Saturday nights as a shelter for people experiencing homelessness as a dangerously cold winter front arrives. The move to open the transit hub comes after a Boston Globe article earlier this month reported the building once allowed homeless...
baystatebanner.com
Majority of Wu’s cabinet chiefs are people of color
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu began her State of the City speech by name-checking members of her administration, two-thirds of whom, she noted, are people of color. While Boston was declared a so-called majority-minority city following the 2000 U.S. Census, Wu’s administration...
cambridgeday.com
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail. East Cambridge may see construction soon on 90 additional apartments. The Planning Board gave unanimous approval Tuesday for a preliminary plan at 75 First St., part of a larger development of the First Street corridor between Bent and Spring streets by the company Urban Spaces.
WBUR
Why the future for tax cuts in Mass. looks increasingly foggy
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency tomorrow through the weekend, with wind chills expected to drop as low as -30 degrees Friday night. The declaration means the city’s community centers will be turned into warming stations Friday and Saturday.
Boston Public Schools closed Friday due to extreme cold weather
Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday as the city braces for a dangerously cold air mass that is expected to blast the region with brutal wind chills.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
Daily Free Press
East Boston residents, environmental activists protest Chelsea River substation
East Boston residents and environmental activists continue to gather in protest Wednesday over the construction of a substation near the Chelsea River. Residents repeatedly raised concerns about the location of the substation, as it is being constructed in a high flood-risk area of the Chelsea River, which is near a playground and 8 million pounds of jet fuel.
WBUR
What Boston's COVID-19 archives can tell us about preparing for the next pandemic
Three years ago today, Massachusetts logged its first case of the coronavirus. We reflect back on the last three years of this pandemic with Marta Crilly, an archivist with the city of Boston. Amanda Beland Producer/Director. Amanda Beland is a producer and director for Radio Boston. She also reports for...
Gorgeous City Views Await You in This $2.2M Boston Condo in Massachusetts
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
WBUR
This aging Bristol County jail is on the chopping block under a new sheriff
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. At the aging Ash Street Jail, former Sheriff Thomas Hodgson imposed a management style some might call old-school and that his opponents often characterized as medieval. Others have criticized the jail's substandard conditions. Hodgson lost his most recent re-election bid to Democrat Paul Heroux, who initially campaigned on reforming the jail. Heroux joins the show to explain why he now hopes to close the jail altogether.
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
WBUR
Meet the group trying to rename Faneuil Hall
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 1. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Massachusetts Republican party has elected Amy Carnevale as its new chair, replacing the more right-wing former chair, Jim Lyons. WBUR senior statehouse reporter Steve Brown explains the challenges ahead for Carnevale as the state GOP continues to face political and financial headwinds.
WBUR
Why can't the MBTA hire enough bus drivers?
Since December 2021, the MBTA says they've been working on an "aggressive" hiring campaign to bolster driver numbers, with the goal of bringing bus services back to pre-pandemic levels. Now, in January 2023, they have fewer drivers than a year ago and bus service cuts continue to plague riders. Boston Globe Transportation Reporter Taylor Dolven joins The Common to discuss why the campaign failed, and how Boston's Black and Hispanic communities are paying the price.
Mayor Wu Submits a Home Rule Petition to End Urban Renewal
Proposal will protect the ability to preserve affordable housing and implement future climate resilience measures, modernize BPDA charter. BOSTON – Monday, January 30, 2023 – Mayor Michelle Wu today submitted to the City Council a proposed Home Rule Petition to end Urban Renewal in Boston. If approved by the City Council, the Home Rule Petition would be sent to the State House for approval by the Massachusetts legislature. The proposed legislation would create new tools to meet future needs such as climate change resilience infrastructure, and retain the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s (BPDA) ability to enforce restrictions that protect community assets, such as affordable housing and open space. The proposal will also update the statutory mission of the BPDA by establishing a new charter for advancing resilience, affordability, and equity. Mayor Wu today also submitted an order to the City Council requesting a two-year extension of remaining Urban Renewal plans to allow time for legislative approval of the Home Rule Petition.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
