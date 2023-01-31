ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
MilitaryTimes

Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
HINESVILLE, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site

The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.
CLAXTON, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
thedariennews.net

Suspect arrested in the murder of Neil Trutt

Justin Barrett Barnard arrested in the death of Darien fisherman Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff issued a news release on Feb. 2 concerning the arrest of Justin Barrett Barnard in the death of Neil Trutt. “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, an arrest was made in the death...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

cw34.com

Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

