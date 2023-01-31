Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County. The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
MilitaryTimes
Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
claxtonenterprise.com
City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site
The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Yes, Jacksonville megachurch's decision to revoke membership based on sexuality is legal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville recently asked its members to sign a statement confirming they only believe in "biblical sexuality" or risk an "interruption" with their membership. THE QUESTION. Is First Baptist's decision to only allow people who identify with biblical sexuality to be members...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
thedariennews.net
Suspect arrested in the murder of Neil Trutt
Justin Barrett Barnard arrested in the death of Darien fisherman Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff issued a news release on Feb. 2 concerning the arrest of Justin Barrett Barnard in the death of Neil Trutt. “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, an arrest was made in the death...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of killing a fisherman in Darien has been arrested. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Justin Barnard was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Wednesday. He is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say 51-year-old...
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville company CEO has been sentenced to prison after attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 32 months in jail on Monday, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in prison in barracks stabbing death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Fort Stewart soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a former fellow soldier in his barracks room. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, 29-year-old Byron Booker, of Ludowici, previously pleaded guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the United […]
Gruesome stabbing in Nassau County leaves man in critical condition, 2 under arrest, NCSO says
On Jan. 8, 2023, Nassau County Sheriff's Office was called out to 44125 Caulkins Dr. in Callahan regarding an attempted murder by stabbing.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
First Baptist Church members must now sign sexuality oath opposing LGBTQ freedoms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling the "sexual revolution" a "threat to our church," First Baptist Church in Jacksonville will now require congregants to sign a statement affirming their opposition to LGBTQ+ freedoms if they want to remain members. In a video message posted on the church website, Senior Pastor Heath...
12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact […]
News4Jax.com
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
Comments / 1