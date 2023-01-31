ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Stocks Edge Lower, Samsung, Medicare, Exxon and AMD In Focus - Five Things To Know

By , Martin Baccardax
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9PP8_0kX9wWwC00

Stock futures lower as Fed decision looms, earnings in focus; Samsung confirms weakest quarterly profit in eight years, maintains capex plans; UnitedHealth, Humana slide as Medicare plans overpayment clawback; Exxon earnings on deck after Chevron miss and AMD earnings in focus as chip sector feels global demand slump.

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday January 31:

1. -- Stock Futures Lower As Fed Decision Looms, Earnings in Focus

U.S. equity futures moved lower again Tuesday, while the dollar edged higher in cautious overnight trading, as investors braced for a busy session of corporate earnings and the start of the Fed's two-day policy meeting in Washington.

Investors are facing a unusually busy week on Wall Street over the coming days, with more than 100 S&P 500 companies reporting December quarter earnings and the Federal Reserve unveiling its highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday.

With stocks sitting on a January gain of around 6%, paced by an 8.9% advanced for the tech-heavy Nasdaq, investors remain focused on corporate earnings, alongside near-term profit outlooks, to determine whether the current rally is sustainable.

Fresh forecasts from the International Monetary Fund , published Tuesday, suggest at least the chance of a firmer economic backdrop to support earnings growth, with the fund lifting its 2023 global GDP estimate to around 2.9%, thanks in part to solid U.S. demand, cooling inflation and the re-opening of China's economy after years of tight Covid restrictions.

Official figures from China, in fact, showed that economic activity rebounded firmly in January, the first full month of re-opening, with the National Bureau of Statistics indicating its main PMI measure jumped to 50.1 from 47.0 in December. Any reading over 50 is generally considered to indicate growth.

In the U.S., a host of industrial, tech, consumer and pharma stocks will report fourth quarter earnings today, including Pfizer PFE, McDonald's MCD, Caterpillar CAT, Exxon Mobil XOM and General Motors GM before the start of trading and Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Snap SNAP after the closing bell.

Thus far this earnings season, with 143 companies reporting, collective S&P 500 earnings are expected to fall 2.9% from last year to a share-weighted $443.6 billion.

Beat rates are modest, as well, with 67.8% of reporting companies coming in ahead of Wall Street forecasts -- only only by a small margin -- compared to the long-term average of 66.3% and the 75.5% average recorded over the past four quarters.

The Fed will also kick-off its two day policy meeting in Washington, with investors widely expecting the central bank to lift its benchmark Fed Funds rate by another 25 basis points, taking it to a range of between 4.5% and 4.75%

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also deliver key rate decisions in their respective economies on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a baskets of its global peers, was marked 0.18% higher at 102.462 heading into the start of the New York trading session, but is still on pace for its fourth straight monthly decline.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, meanwhile, were little-changed in overnight trading at 3.525% while 2-year notes were down 4 basis points from Monday's close at 4.22%.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 12 point opening bell decline while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for a 108 point pullback . The tech-focused Nasdaq was marked 55 points lower.

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 fell 0.66% in early Frankfurt trading, while Asia's region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index fell 1.38% and Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.23%.

2. -- Samsung Confirms Weakest Quarterly Profit In Eight Years, Maintains Capex Plans

Samsung Electronics shares finished sharply lower in South Korean trading Tuesday after the world's biggest chipmaker confirmed its slowest quarterly profit in eight years and said it would maintain capital investment levels despite a slump in global demand.

Samsung, which published profit estimates for the December quarter earlier this month, said operating earnings came in at 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion), paced by 1.82 trillion won from its display business and 1.7 trillion from its mobile operations. Its chip division, however, saw profits slump to just 270 billion won.

Looking into the first half of the financial year, Samsung said it would maintain 2023 capex at 2022 levels, but noted it could limit some production rates in order to better match muted customer demand.

Samsung shares closed 3.63% lower at 61,000 won each in Seoul, trimming the stock's year-to-date gain to around 10.3%.

3. -- UnitedHealth, Humana Slide As Medicare Plans Overpayment Clawback

UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) - Get Free Report shares moved lower in pre-market trading after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would look to recoup around $4.7 billion in funds that may have paid to companies in the Medicare Advantage system.

The HHS said payments made to various Medicare Advantage Organizations that were based on a submitted diagnosis that wasn't backed-up by the beneficiary's medical records would be audited, and the so-called risk adjustment overpayments -- which haven't been collected since 2007 -- would be recovered over the next ten years under the so-called RADV final rule.

"Protecting Medicare is one of my highest responsibilities as Secretary, and this commonsense rule is a critical accountability measure that strengthens the Medicare Advantage program," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "CMS has a responsibility to recover overpayments across all of its programs, and improper payments made to Medicare Advantage plans are no exception."

UnitedHealth Group shares were marked 0.8% lower in pre-market trading to indicate a Tuesday opening bell price of $482.00. Humana ( HUM ) - Get Free Report shares fell 1.1% to $480.00

4. -- Exxon Earnings On Deck After Chevron Miss

Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) - Get Free Report shares edged lower in pre-market trading ahead of the oil major's fourth quarter earnings prior to the opening bell.

The biggest U.S. oil major, much like its domestic rivals, is expected to capitalize on gains from the ongoing rise in global crude prices, linked in part to Russia's war on Ukraine and bets on a demand rebound from China's post-Covid reopening.

Analysts see Exxon posting a bottom line of $3.29 per share, up more than 60% from last year, on revenues of just under $95 billion.

Last week, Chevron ( CVX ) - Get Free Report posted softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of $7.9 billion just days after unveiling plans for a $75 billion buyback.

Exxon Mobil shares were marked 0.5% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $113.00 each.

5. -- AMD Earnings In Focus As Chip Sector Feels Global Demand Slump

Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) - Get Free Report shares slipped in pre-market trading as investors looked to the chipmaker's fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell.

Analysts expect AMD to post a bottom line of 67 cents per share on revenues of around $5.5 billion. Last October, AMD said December quarter revenue would rise 14.5% from last year to $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, with gross margins rising to around 51%.

AMD's main U.S. rival, Intel, issued a bleak near-term outlook last week, but the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker has taken market share in the data center space through the launch of its Genoa chip late last year.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis has also said AMD could see the potential for it to build gains from Meta Platforms when it accelerates AI and other spending later this year.

AMD shares were marked 1.26% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $71.58 each.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Edge Higher, Dovish Powell, Meta, Apple, Amazon In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures extend gains as Powell comments feed bulls; Fed Chair Powell talks 'disinflation' amid rate hike push; Meta soars on $40 billion buyback, solid revenue forecast; Apple earnings on deck, supply chain impact in focus and Amazon earnings to key on cash flow, consumer spending strength. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday February 2: 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Gains As Powell Comments...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
CBS News

Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Fed Decision Looms, Meta Earnings On Deck

Markets are treading cautiously into the start of today's crucial trading session ahead of a key Fed rate decision and the start of mega cap tech earnings after the closing bell. U.S. equity futures edged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated modestly against its global peers, as investors looked to enter the first trading session of the month on a cautious note, with jobs data and a crucial Fed policy decision set for later in the session. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Apple Earnings Preview: Stock Hits Key Level Ahead of Report

Apple stock is hitting a key level on the charts ahead of its earnings report. Here's what traders need to know now. All eyes will be on Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report tonight when it reports earnings. Tech has continued to trade quite well, with the Nasdaq having a robust January. The Fed helped...
Marietta Daily Journal

Morningstar Puts Comcast on Top 10 Stock List

Out of its Best to Own List of 128 stocks, Morningstar chose the 10 it considers most undervalued. Are you looking to increase your allocation to stocks, despite the market’s recent volatility? If so, you might consider this stock list from Morningstar. It starts with a roster of 128 “Best Companies to Own.” These are stocks that “offer some sense of certainty in terms of cash flows and company fundamentals,”...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Navigate Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boots Global Growth Forecast

Wall Street is set to open modestly lower Tuesday as investors sort through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while the dollar edged higher in cautious overnight trading, as investors braced for a busy session of corporate earnings and the start of the Fed's two-day policy meeting in Washington. Investors are facing a unusually busy week on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Entrepreneur

2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023

Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
msn.com

NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

AMD Stock Goes for Major Breakout After Earnings Rally

Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings strong enough to trigger a post-report rally. Now AMD stock is trying for a major breakout. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report are racing higher on Wednesday, up almost 8% at last check. The post-earnings reaction enables long investors to let go a a sigh of relief -- not only because of Intel's (INTC) - Get Free Report lackluster update but...
Marietta Daily Journal

The Case for Nestle, Other Foreign Stocks: Thornburg Manager

Emily Leveille, manager of a Thornburg mutual fund, says easing inflation and a falling dollar could boost foreign stocks. Foreign stocks have lagged U.S. equities in recent years, putting overseas stocks at attractive valuations compared to their U.S. brethren. We spoke with Emily Leveille, a portfolio manager at Thornburg International Growth fund (TIGAX) - Get Free Report, to get the lay of the land for foreign stocks. ...
Motley Fool

Why AMD Stock Soared Today

The semiconductor star is winning market share in the cloud. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy