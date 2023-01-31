ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Seriously 1234
2d ago

Because they want to give there investors a lot for there support. Our elected officials that we have given control of our lives, income and sanctuary are screwing Americans to line there own pockets. Anyone get that those few we have given control over us. Ya think we need to rethink this process? We elect them corrupt lobbyist take control and we pay the price! Y’all do get that right?

Kelly
2d ago

I think they have already hiked prices enough. I have never had a bill over 130.00, this months bill is 218.00, and my thermostat is set on 67 degrees. I can't imagine what people with families are facing.

THLISA COLLIER
2d ago

The price hike was first 25% now more.. nothing great about this.. boo 👎 Ameren Illinois.. we need another major Illinois carrier who's for the people not for the profit really!!!

wlds.com

Ameren-Illinois Asking For Rate Hikes From ICC, CUB to Challenge

Ameren-Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment that would cause the average household to see an increase in their utility bills. WBGZ reports that the average household would see an increase by about $6 a month on the electric side and see a slight...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm Insurance to lay off 451 workers

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Another Illinois company is trimming its workforce. State Farm Insurance will lay off 451 workers. The Bloomington-based company has filed its plans with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The cuts are a small percentage of the insurer’s nearly 53,000 global workforce. The other companies announcing job cuts include Groupon, which is shedding 500 jobs; Uber Freight is laying off 150 people; and Rivian is reducing its workforce by 6%.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Words of Caution and Concern for Property Owners with Governor’s Signing of New Renewable Energy Bill

THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEHOUSERADIO, ILLINOIS RELEASE. Governor JB Pritzker has officially signed a bill into law that sets statewide standards for wind and solar farm siting, saying the law is necessary so projects can’t be held hostage by local opponents. But those who opposed the bill say they are concerned the state of Illinois is making decisions that local governments should make.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

IL Treasurer announces online unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 by announcing a virtual unclaimed property auction next week. One hundred lots are up for grabs, including rare coins and jewelry. “The online auction provides a perfect opportunity for people to explore and acquire memorable items for themselves […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Am I paying too much in taxes in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a study from 2022, Illinois’ state and local taxes have risen from 11.2% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2022. Illinois’s tax burden now ranks the 7th highest in the U.S. Only New York, Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, California, and New Jersey pay more. Most recent research finds that Illinois’ property […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois cannabis sales remain strong in 2022

With an array of cannabis products and friendly sales folks, legal cannabis dispensaries are getting Illinois marijuana consumers to dump their dealers and buy retail. Around 113 dispensaries now operate across the state leading to booming adult use cannabis sales in Illinois. In 2022, legal cannabis sales totaled $1.5 billion, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Study: Illinois second worst for fines and fees

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis, a new study shows. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second highest in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky. In 2019, local fines and fees revenue accounted for less than...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FACT CHECK: Did one Illinois school really get $5 billion for CRT?

(WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) had a lot to say about Illinois education spending during a congressional hearing Wednesday, but people aren’t sure her claims are accurate. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which Comptroller General Gene Dodaro answered questions about the use of federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Governor reminds taxpayers to take advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit

CHICAGO- With thousands of residents failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and state Earned Income Credit each tax season, Governor Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits. To be eligible, taxpayers must have received “earned income” in 2022, meet certain income and residency qualifications, and file a tax return even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. The Internal Revenue Service recommends that all workers who earned $59,187 or less last year, learn about EITC eligibility. Taxpayers eligible for the federal EITC also automatically qualify for the Illinois EIC, which is a refundable tax credit worth up to 18 percent of their federal claim.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois online property auction starts Feb. 6

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs is announcing a new online unclaimed property auction that begins on Monday. More than 400 items will be up for grabs, including sports cards, coins and jewelry says Treasurer Frerichs. Your browser does not support the audio element. The auction runs all next week. To preview...
ILLINOIS STATE

