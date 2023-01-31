CHICAGO- With thousands of residents failing to take advantage of savings offered by the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and state Earned Income Credit each tax season, Governor Pritzker is reminding qualifying taxpayers to claim these valuable benefits. To be eligible, taxpayers must have received “earned income” in 2022, meet certain income and residency qualifications, and file a tax return even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. The Internal Revenue Service recommends that all workers who earned $59,187 or less last year, learn about EITC eligibility. Taxpayers eligible for the federal EITC also automatically qualify for the Illinois EIC, which is a refundable tax credit worth up to 18 percent of their federal claim.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO