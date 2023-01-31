ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

F1 news LIVE: Haas reveal bold new livery at first 2023 car launch today

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLzsO_0kX9uBib00

Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team.

The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly expected to strike a deal with American motor giant Ford ahead of the launch of their 2023 car in New York on Friday.

The reigning champions were last summer in talks with Porsche about a potential partnership but negotiations broke down. Yet now The Mirror report that Ford Motor Company are set to sign a deal with Christian Horner’s team, with the American company sending social media influencers to the launch of the RB19 on Friday when a deal could be formally announced.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Haas back in black with 2023 livery

Haas has unveiled its livery for 2023, with a predominantly black design as a result of its new title partnership with MoneyGram. Gene Haas’ team becomes the first Formula 1 constructor to reveal the look of its 2023 car, with the VF-23 set to be largely black with white running up the nose and along the side of the engine cover. With red front and rear wings, the three colors match the MoneyGram logo but also are not a massive departure from past Haas designs.
Robb Report

Mario Andretti Drove This F1 Racer to a World Title. Now It Could Fetch $9.5 Million at Auction.

Formula 1 racing cars have recently returned to an emphasis on “ground effects,” an aerodynamic approach pioneered in the 1970s to optimize a vehicle’s adhesion to the track. On February 1, in an exhibition center under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, one of the most famous cars of that bygone era proved a suction for attention as well.  As it turns out, Mario Andretti’s 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 will be the headlining car to be auctioned in the first collaboration between Bonhams and the F1 Paddock Club at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November....
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas questions FIA’s new political ban on F1 drivers

Valtteri Bottas has questioned the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements without prior approval, insisting: “I don’t understanding why they want to control us.” The FIA’s international sporting code, which governs the running of motorsport competitions, has been updated with a new clause under breaches of the rules.Drivers will now be in breach of the rules if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international...
Carscoops

What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?

This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Woes Continue

Ford’s stock has jumped almost 15% in the last month. It is worth remembering that this was from a nearly two-year low. Ford was hit with a bit of bad news recently. It recalled 462,000 vehicles for rear camera problems. In the next few months, Ford faces hurdles. The first is that its reputation for […]
gmauthority.com

Driver Roster For NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Entry Revealed

The NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Camaro ZL1 – also known as the Garage 56 entry – has been in development for several months now. Fielded by Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), the endurance Camaro is based on the Next Gen Cup Series cars, it has already turned plenty of laps at Sebring. Now, HMS has announced the three drivers that will take control of the race car at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy