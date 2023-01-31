Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
SIS to Sponsor Handicap Race Ahead of El Derby Day
The meeting is set to take place at the Valparaíso Sporting Club track in Viña del Mar, Chile. This agreement builds on the provider’s existing agreement with the track. The event in question is scheduled for February 5. As per the deal, the undercard handicap race before the main Clásico El Derby will bear SIS’ name, thus attesting to the company’s commitment to LATAM sports.
gamblingnews.com
Aspire Global Makes Another Stride in UK with Metropolitan Gaming
The NeoGames subsidiary will now power the new digital offering for the land-based UK operator group, which has made a shift toward online gaming options. Aspire Global will deploy its dedicated proprietary online solution, and offer Metropolitan access to a state-of-the-art platform managed services and casino aggregation solution. Kickstarting Metropolitan...
gamblingnews.com
FunFair Games Adds Trio of Experts to Bolster Key Operations
The company, which is the author of some of the most innovative titles in the iGaming industry, has bolstered its management team, as it seeks to ensure the longevity and sustainability of its business operations. FunFair Games Brings the Right People for the Job. As such, the new appointments include...
gamblingnews.com
Paddy Power Secures “Superbrand” Status for Its Leading Campaigns
The gambling company with online and retail operations spread across Ireland and the UK has been recognized as a superior and creatively engaged brand in the British gaming market. The brand known as “Home of the Money Back Special” has received the yearly accolade from the center that does independent consumer surveys to determine which are the most outstanding brands in a certain marketplace.
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Continues Brazilian Push via Jacare.bet Deal
The latest collaboration further boosts the company’s presence in the country and expands the reach of its leading content. Thanks to the deal with Pragmatic Play, Jacare.bet’s customers gain access to popular games provided by the leading game developer. Such titles include live casino, virtual sports and slot products, delivering engaging experiences for online customers and a new revenue stream for the gambling operator.
Man wins lottery because he swapped a shift at work
A worker scooped £500,000 on the lottery after swapping to an early shift so he could attend a hospital appointment.Jeff Etherington, who works as a machine setter for the automotive industry, said he “can’t help thinking it’s fate”.The 65-year-old, from Harlow in Essex, bought his winning Thunderball lucky dip ticket at Sainsbury’s in Harlow on January 11, after attending a meeting about his knee replacement.He plans to continue working and will tie the knot with his fiancee Kim Read, 60.“I’ve always believed that one day I would win big,” said Mr Etherington.“It’s taken 28 years but here we are, I’m...
Madness in the skies across the UK as flight tax cut looms
Flying the 173 miles from Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow has some point to it if you are in West Yorkshire and need to be at Britain’s busiest airport – for example, to connect to a long-haul flight. But if you are simply trying to get from Leeds to London it is a preposterous notion.Yet one sunny afternoon last June I paid £44 to do just that. I can’t immediately recall if I was persuaded not to take the train by a rail strike, engineering work or a particularly high fare that afternoon. Anyway, my sole experience of Flybe’s second...
Non-cents! Scottish lottery winner Colin Weir blew record-breaking $50M in 8 years before death
It was non-cents-ical. One of the UK’s biggest lottery winners burned through a mind-blowing $50 million in eight years — splurging on a soccer team, race horses and extravagant cars — before his luck ran out, documents revealed Thursday. Colin Weir, of North Ayrshire, Scotland, spent a stunning $131,000 per week after winning a record-breaking $257.6 million EuroMillions jackpot in 2011, according to The Independent. Weir, a former cameraman married to a nurse, bought a 55 percent share in Glasgow’s Partick Thistle Football Club before he died of sepsis at age 72 in 2019, the outlet reported. The big spender also plunked down big...
Tom Jones hit 'Delilah' banned from Wales rugby matches due to 'problematic' nature of song
Choirs have been banned from performing Tom Jones' hit "Delilah" during Wales' international rugby matches at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff due to the song's "problematic" nature, the UK's PA Media reported.
werenotinkansasanymore.com
Ultimate 2 week trip to Ireland and Scotland itinerary! (photos!)
Planning a vacation to England Ireland Scotland? you can’t go wrong with this epic itinerary that includes some of the most popular sites in each of these these three fabulous European countries!. The original plan: visit the Republic of Ireland. As I puzzled over maps I noted that at...
BBC
Eastern Powerhouse: MPs call for region potential to be realised
A group of MPs is appealing to the prime minister to help the East of England "realise its full potential". A letter, signed by 20 Tory MPs, called for an "independent economic review" for the so-called Eastern Powerhouse. It comes as a parliamentary debate heard how the region was one...
gamblingnews.com
Soft2Bet Continues Nordic Expansion Launching Betinia in Denmark
Announced Tuesday, the market launch further boosts the company’s growth in the Nordic region and at the same time expands its European footprint. Thanks to the launch, Danish customers can now access exclusive titles, unique features and advanced gamification elements provided by Soft2Bet’s leading casino and sportsbook brand.
gamblingnews.com
GiG Confirms Deal with Swiss Operator
Several weeks ago, Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based products, announced that it had inked a Head of Terms agreement with a notable Swiss company. Now, the supplier confirmed that the deal has been signed. Gaming Innovation Group Confirms Swiss Entry. As reported by GiG, the deal...
gamblingnews.com
$5K Freeroll by 888poker to Celebrate 100K YouTube Subscribers
The occasion calls for a special event, and 888poker has definitely risen up to it. Fans should pay close attention to the channel as the celebration nears. The tournament will be held on February 4 at 20:30 GMT, so make sure you’re tuned in to the YouTube channel for more details on how to enter. Players will be given the option to earn free money with a share of the $5,000, and it’s all because of the 100,000 subscriber milestone. The password for the freeroll will be exclusively shared in the channel’s “Community” tab.
gamblingnews.com
Mancala Gaming Joins Betbazar to Boost Content Reach
As a result, Mancala Gaming’s portfolio of titles will now be made available to Betbazar and its network of top-tier operators. Betbazar has a strong pull with a number of regulated entities across Latin America, Asia, and not least Europe where Mancala Gaming is based. Expanding Mancala Gaming’s Content...
gamblingnews.com
UK Gambling: Affordability Checks Under Fire Again
Although this might seem like a good thing to most, the inadequacies of the UKGC in recent years have some horse racing aficionados worried that the reforms and their execution might negatively affect punters. Affordability Checks Are Not Very Popular. It’s just six weeks until the Cheltenham Festival, and some...
gamblingnews.com
Altenar Seeks to Bolster Casinobud’s Sports Betting Portfolio
Casinobud.com is a prominent operator in the Nordics, which is now going to focus on introducing an improved sports betting experience. The company was encouraged by the strong results generated during the World Cup. Altenar to Help Casinobud Pivot Towards Sports Betting. Casinobud used the occasion of the international soccer...
Brooks Running becomes parkrun’s exclusive footwear partner through 2028
Brooks Running Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership With parkrun
gamblingnews.com
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
gamblingnews.com
Galaxys Inks Deal with Mostbet for Skill and Fast Games
The 2009-launched Mostbet sportsbook platform that also offers casino services currently gathers more than one million customers spread across 93 countries. With the help of the newly signed agreement, the platform will now put Galaxys’ cutting-edge games on full display for its impressive database of players. Galaxys, “Happy” to...
Comments / 0