Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife
PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Unsolved Murders: New Haven Police Chief addresses why clearance rates are lower than surrounding cities
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Now to an I-Team Investigation: local murders going unsolved. During the last 3 years, both the cities of New Haven and Hartford have experienced some of their deadliest years in around a decade. But one local city is solving more homicides than the other. In...
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
Increased police presence after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found inside a restroom stall at North Haven High School on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was brought to the attention of the school resource officer at the high. Detectives are working with the Board of Education to investigate. […]
Two Springfield men arrested after ghost gun found inside Grove Street home
Two Springfield men were arrested for firearm charges after a search warrant was conducted Thursday morning.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Eyewitness News
Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Police: Southington man tried to rob 2 convenience stores in a day
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to rob two Marion convenience stores Thursday, according to police. Kyle Witkowski has been charged with first and second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace and for using drug paraphernalia. He has been given a $60,000 cash/surety bond. Officers […]
Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home
VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Several blocks taped off in Hartford because of shooting investigation
An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired.
Eyewitness News
Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford
VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man remains in critical condition following overnight Hartford shooting
VIDEO: Man remains in critical condition following overnight Hartford shooting
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.
Eyewitness News
Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire and water main break. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel...
