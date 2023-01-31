ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife

PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hurt in Meriden crash

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 2, including a house fire in Wethersfield and dangerous cold temps ahead.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened in the northbound lane of the road near the entrance to MidState Medical Center around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They identified the 58-year-old...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Southington man tried to rob 2 convenience stores in a day

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Southington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to rob two Marion convenience stores Thursday, according to police. Kyle Witkowski has been charged with first and second-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace and for using drug paraphernalia. He has been given a $60,000 cash/surety bond. Officers […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire and water main break. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel...
HARTFORD, CT

