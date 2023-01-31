Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
Stars disappearing from human sight at ‘astonishing rate’, say scientists
Stars in the night sky are disappearing from human sight at an “astonishing rate” due to rapidly growing light pollution, scientists have warned.Astronomers believe an increase in the use of light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs – which are more energy efficient compared to traditional lights – may be contributing to the trend.They said artificial lighting, also called skyglow, had increased the overall sky brightness at a rate of 9.6% per year – with stars disappearing from human sight more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements.Dr Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Centre for Geosciences, said: “At this rate of...
Astronomers can't wait to search for signs of life and massive black-hole mergers
From black holes to the search for life, scientific breakthroughs are on the horizon as new observatories come online.
Laist.com
Look Up! You Can See A Bright Green Comet Making A Rare Trip Across The Earth's Sky
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
Immense Fireball Flying Over Siberian City Captured in Spectacular Footage
Videos show a very bright light momentarily streaking across the sky above the city of Krasnoyarsk before fizzling out.
Freethink
NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Green Comet in Pictures and Videos
Astrophotographers across the world have posted spectacular images of the rare green comet ZTF as it passed close to Earth on February 1.
Watch: Green comet makes closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years and you still have time to catch a glimpse
An impressive time-lapse video recorded in the Deep South shows the newly-discovered “green comet" that has made its closest approach to Earth in about 50,000 years.
James Webb Space Telescope discovers water ice at ringed asteroid Chariklo 'by remarkable luck'
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers observe a stellar occultation and discover the first clear evidence for water ice in the Chariklo system.
KYTV
Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say
(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far. The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.
Phys.org
Astronomers observe light bending around an isolated white dwarf
Astronomers have directly measured the mass of a dead star using an effect known as gravitational microlensing, first predicted by Albert Einstein in his General Theory of Relativity, and first observed by two Cambridge astronomers 100 years ago. The international team, led by the University of Cambridge, used data from...
Sky Shorts: We'll see brightest planets, stars in February
We have quite a celestial show coming up this month!. Not only do we have the brightest stars of the year during winter, but our brightest magnitude planets are putting on a show. Magnitude is a measure of the brightness of a celestial object, as it appears from Earth. The...
Astronomy.com
Snapshot: Blue stars steal the show in NGC 2031
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope image of the star-filled globular cluster NGC 2031 is furthering scientists’ understanding of “stellar contamination,” or possibly a rejuvenated class of stars called “blue stragglers.”. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) in the constellation Mensa the Table Mountain, NGC 2031,...
Woman Rigs Removable Plant Shelves to Window Frames and It’s Genius
Perfect for propagating and seeding!
ComicBook
Webb Telescope: NASA Discovers Coldest Cosmic Cloud Yet
Some 630 light-years away is the Chamaeleon I molecular cloud, home to the coldest ice in the cosmos. Earlier this month, NASA researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to perform research on the cosmic cloud with the results ending up rather icy. "Our results provide insights into the initial,...
Phys.org
Astronomers identify 20 ultraviolet-emitting supernova remnants in the Andromeda Galaxy
Using the AstroSat satellite, astronomers from the University of Calgary, Canada, have identified 20 supernova remnants (SNRs) in the Andromeda Galaxy, which exhibit diffuse ultraviolet emission. The finding, presented in a research paper published January 25 on the arXiv preprint server, could help us better understand the origin and properties of ultraviolet emission in SNRs.
Astronomers find rare star system that will lead to gold-producing explosion
Astronomers at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab announced the first confirmed detection of a star system that will one day form a kilonova explosion.
