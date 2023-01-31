Read full article on original website
Petite Noir announces new album MotherFather
Petite Noir has unveiled a new album titled MotherFather, the long-awaited sequel to his first full-length, 2015’s La Vie Est Belle/Life is Beautiful, and its visual follow-up, 2018’s La Maison Noir/The Black House. The multi-national multi-hyphenate — born in Belgium of Congolese descent, he was raised in South Africa and is now based between London and Paris; and he’s an accomplished vocalist, guitarist, pianist, percussionist, composer, and songwriter — marked today’s announcement (February 1) with the project’s lead single, featuring Zambian singer/rapper Sampa the Great.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce double album, share new song “Layla”
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have confirmed details of its fifth studio album. The aptly titled V is a double album and will be released on March 17 via Jagjaguwar. A new song, "Layla," is streaming below. According to press materials, the impetus for V came when UMO band leader Ruban Nielson,...
Westerman announces new album, shares “CSI: Petralona”
Westerman will release new album An Inbuilt Fault on May 5. The new album announcement is accompanied by new song "CSI: Petralona," which you can hear below. The single was produced by Westerman and James Krivchenia of Big Thief. An Inbuilt Fault follows Westerman’s 2020 debut, Your Hero Is Not...
Jana Horn announces sophomore album, shares lead single “After All This Time”
Texas-born singer-songwriter Jana Horn has announced her sophomore studio LP. The Window Is the Dream — the follow-up to her 2022 debut album, Optimism — is due out April 7 via No Quarter Records. News of the forthcoming record arrived today (January 31) alongside its lead single, “After All This Time.”
FLO reveal 2023 North American tour dates
FLO, the U.K. trio making turn-of-the-millennium-themed R&B to impressive effect, have announced their first tour dates in North America. The 10 shows begin in Atlanta on April 30 and run until April 30 in Sacramento at the Sol Blume Festival. Ticket presale for the North America shows is up here, with a general sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
webnewsobserver.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know
“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
EW.com
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
The FADER
Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour dates
Beyoncé has announced details of a world tour, due to take place this summer. The run of stadium shows will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10. U.K. dates will follow as well as shows in Belgium, France, Spain, Germany, and more European cities. Read Next: The 100 best...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
The FADER
Steve Lacy, boygenius, LCD Soundsystem curate new touring concert series
Steve Lacy, boygenius, and LCD Soundsystem have been tapped to headline Re:SET, a new summer concert series presented by AEG. Each act will top their own curated lineup for 12 shows in 12 cities across four regions and four weekends this coming June: Lacy will take take James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé; boygenius will bring Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; and LCD have chosen Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia, and L’Rain (the latter two artists will alternate in select cities) as their opening acts.
The FADER
Boldy James and Rich Gains share “Another Bando” video
In early January, Detroit rapper Boldy James was involved in a serious car accident, suffering neck and foot injuries that required a stay in the ICU. Just over a week later, he released a new album. Indiana Jones, a collaboration with producer Rich Gains, continues James’s years-long hot streak (he’s appeared on our year-end album list twice in two years with 2021’s Alchemist-produced Bo Jackson and last year’s Nicholas Craven collab Fair Exchange No Robbery), and the latest drop felt like a statement that he wasn’t going to let anything stop his momentum.
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
Netflix Pulls An HBO Max And Cancels Two Already Completed Movies
Netflix offloads two already completed movies intended for a streaming release, in a move that similar to HBO Max's.
