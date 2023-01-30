Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
Related
publicceo.com
Redwood City earns 35th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) recently awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Redwood City for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. This is the 35th consecutive year that Redwood City has received this prestigious award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The Almanac Online
This barbecue business was kicked out of Belmont. Now it's a Sunday fixture in Redwood City.
A pulled pork sandwich served with pickles and housemade barbecue sauce. (Courtesy Stewart Putney.) Growing up in both South and North Carolina, Josh Regal’s love for barbecue began at a young age. But when the chef came to the Peninsula about a decade ago, he didn't see much of...
Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom
REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
postnewsgroup.com
Popular Chief LeRonne Armstrong Placed on Administrative Leave During Investigation of Police Misconduct
“I did nothing wrong. I violated no policies,” said Armstrong, speaking at a press conference. Refusing to accept administrative leave during a police misconduct investigation, OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired back with a press conference of his own this week, organized by a high-profile corporate public relations and communications firm.
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
berkeleyside.org
The state rejected Berkeley’s housing plans. What happens next?
State regulators rejected Berkeley’s eight-year housing plan this week, with a letter telling the city to go further in its planned work to upzone wealthy neighborhoods and make other changes to prove it can plan for nearly 9,000 new homes by 2031. The decision by officials in California’s Department...
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.6 million in Pleasanton
The spacious property located in the 4800 block of Knox Gate Court in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,600,000, or $761 per square foot. The house built in 1976 has an interior space of 2,103 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
860wacb.com
Alexander Central High School Senior Will Attend Stanford University
Suppose a trip to college is more than 2,600 miles and takes 39 hours to get there. That’s the reality for Alexander Central High School senior Ana Gray who has a full scholarship to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California and starts in the fall. Gray applied through an...
San Mateo Co. supervisors honor Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims in 1st meeting since tragedy
One supervisor is asking everyone to work together to find solutions for not only better housing but for mental health, to prevent tragedies like these from happening again.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes that reported sold in Fremont the week of Jan. 23
A house in Fremont that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fremont in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $843.
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont
A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
Comments / 0