Hayward, CA

publicceo.com

Redwood City earns 35th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) recently awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Redwood City for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. This is the 35th consecutive year that Redwood City has received this prestigious award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom

REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco opens its newest permanent supportive housing

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's newest permanent supportive housing development recently opened. The aim is to help keep formerly homeless residents off the streets. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday outside 1064 Mission Street, to inaugurate the opening of the city's largest permanent supportive housing building. The project is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

The state rejected Berkeley’s housing plans. What happens next?

State regulators rejected Berkeley’s eight-year housing plan this week, with a letter telling the city to go further in its planned work to upzone wealthy neighborhoods and make other changes to prove it can plan for nearly 9,000 new homes by 2031. The decision by officials in California’s Department...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.6 million in Pleasanton

The spacious property located in the 4800 block of Knox Gate Court in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 15, 2022 for $1,600,000, or $761 per square foot. The house built in 1976 has an interior space of 2,103 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby...
PLEASANTON, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont

A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA

