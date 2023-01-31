Read full article on original website
These Energy Stocks Are Beating Exxon and Chevron at Their Own Game. And It's Not Even Close.
The big buybacks of Chevron and Exxon are less impactful than they might seem.
Here's what the stock market is facing down this week, from Fed moves to earnings that will set the tone for the rest of 2023
Good morning, team. I'm your host, Phil Rosen. My colleagues and I have had some good fun over recent weeks with the viral language tool ChatGPT. The bot can convincingly write articles, balance a portfolio, and even respond to dating app messages. So I wanted to see how it fared...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
investing.com
ExxonMobil gains following record profit, 'solid execution'
After starting the day lower following its fourth-quarter earnings, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) shares gained momentum as trading continued after posting one of corporate America's biggest-ever annual profits. Shares last traded up 1.7%. The oil and gas group said it made $12.8 billion in the final quarter of the year, bringing total...
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
geekwire.com
Amazon earnings preview: Holiday quarter report will show impact of economic uncertainty
Amazon’s fourth quarter earnings report due out Thursday afternoon will reveal how the Seattle tech giant performed during its holiday quarter amid various headwinds. Amazon’s stock dipped nearly 20% following its third quarter earnings report in October when it provided lower-than-expected guidance. “We are preparing for what could be a slower growth period,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told analysts on Oct. 27.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast
Wall Street extended the S&P 500's solid January gains Tuesday as investors sorted through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision.
msn.com
NVIDIA, Micron Technology Club And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why These 2 Stocks Made the Dow Miss the Market Rally
Even as the S&P 500 climbed, weaker performance from Dow components held the average back.
Motley Fool
Why AMD Stock Soared Today
The semiconductor star is winning market share in the cloud. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
How Much Is Costco Worth?
Costco's austere warehouses don't offer much in terms of eye candy, but inside you'll find an emporium capable of satisfying most of your needs. Whether it's groceries, clothes or electronics,...
Investopedia
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
