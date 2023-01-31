Read full article on original website
Related
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch
There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay’s Sweet Message to TV Son & Fun Selfies (PHOTOS)
Mariska Hargitay has been feeling in a celebratory mood as of late, having marked her 59th birthday last month and now sending heartfelt good wishes to her TV son, Ryan Buggle. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 31) to wish a happy...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Theresa Caputo, Gisele, Paris Jackson, Ronda Rousey!
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post. Gisele Bundchen will reportedly talk in-depth about her split from Tom Brady in an upcoming "Vanity Fair" cover story. Paris Jackson Sings!. Ronda Rousey is 36. Pamela Anderson says "Borat" ended her relationship with Kid Rock. Ariel Winter...
iheart.com
Charles Kelley Opens Up About His Journey To Sobriety
Charles Kelley from Lady A stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about his journey to sobriety, his new song “As Far As You Could,” and more!. During the last three years Kelley’s drinking escalated to a point where it became obvious, he needed help. He had tried multiple times before to stop but it never stuck. He was no longer having fun and was using alcohol as a crutch. He almost lost it all, his marriage was shaky, his band, Lady A, was concerned, and he knew it was a matter of time until something awful happened. He asked himself why he was waiting for something bad to happen instead of doing something to prevent it. That’s when he knew it was time to get help. Then, in August of 2022, Lady A announced they were putting their tour on hold in order to support Kelley on his sobriety journey. Fast forward to today, he is celebrating being sober for six months and says everything has gotten infinitely better in every aspect of his life.
