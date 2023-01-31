Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Related
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Police investigating fatal crash in Freehold
FREEHOLD, NJ – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at around 6:45 pm on Monday between a Lakewood man driving a 2008 Toyota Camry and a 35-year-old Freehold man. According to police, at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Freehold Township Police Department responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33 on a report of a serious collision. On arrival, the officers located the victim, a 35-year-old male resident of Freehold Township, as well as the driver of the vehicle that struck him, a 55-year-old male resident The post Police investigating fatal crash in Freehold appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash
Feb. 1—STOCKHOLM — Three people were arrested on drug charges in St. Lawrence County Tuesday following a traffic stop. One of those charged is connected to a previous hit-and-run crash, state police say. A state police officer was traveling on County Route 49 when he observed a vehicle...
Pedestrian, 35, Struck, Killed On Rouite 9 In Freehold
A crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Freehold Township is under investigation. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, members of the Freehold Township Police Department responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33 on a report of a serious collision.
fox29.com
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating a Monday evening Freehold Township accident in which a pedestrian was killed, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Freehold Township police responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and state...
18 people arrested during warrant sweep in McKees Rocks, Stowe Township
Eighteen people were taken into custody and two dozen bench warrants were cleared after a warrant sweep in McKees Rocks and Stowe Township.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Mays Landing man to stay jailed after parole officer found guns in home
A Mays Landing man who was on parole for an armed robbery will stayed jailed after his parole officer found guns in the house while doing a routine check. Jullius Bechard, now 27, had been released from prison about seven months when his parole officer allegedly noticed a gun in the home Nov. 9, 2020, according to the charges.
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Pennsylvania Woman for Possession of Vehicle Stolen Out of Reno
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/31/23 at approximately 5:30 pm, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
Dead Dog, Severely Malnourished Dog Found On South Jersey Property, Owner Charged
A dead dog and a severely malnourished dog were found on the property of a South Jersey homeowner, authorities said. John Roblin, 50, of Mullica, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two coiunds of failing to provide pets with animal shelter, a disorderly persons offense,, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Do you know this man? Police say he was involved in 2 daytime burglaries.
Lower Saucon Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in two daytime home burglaries. The first burglary occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Red Hawk Way, where the burglars forced their way into the back of the home, township police said.
State police looking for missing teen last seen in the Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen girl they say was last seen in Northampton County. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen Sunday night in Bath borough, troopers from the Lehighton barracks said Wednesday. Gibb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with...
YAHOO!
Coroner: Man shot by police in Wyoming has died
The man shot by Wyoming police officers on Monday has died after spending two days in the hospital, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday. Joe Louis Frasure died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 28. Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said...
YAHOO!
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Comments / 0