FREEHOLD, NJ – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at around 6:45 pm on Monday between a Lakewood man driving a 2008 Toyota Camry and a 35-year-old Freehold man. According to police, at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Freehold Township Police Department responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33 on a report of a serious collision. On arrival, the officers located the victim, a 35-year-old male resident of Freehold Township, as well as the driver of the vehicle that struck him, a 55-year-old male resident

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO