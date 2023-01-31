ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Ex-officer involved in 2020 protest shooting avoids prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a deadly shooting during the 2020 Breonna Taylor protests has been sentenced to two years of probation. Katie Crews pleaded guilty last year to using excessive force. During a curfew enforcement at the height of the protests,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man found shot, killed in vehicle in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday morning. Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to LMPD Major Russell Miller.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY

