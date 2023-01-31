Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
wdrb.com
Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
Wave 3
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
WTVQ
Ex-officer involved in 2020 protest shooting avoids prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a deadly shooting during the 2020 Breonna Taylor protests has been sentenced to two years of probation. Katie Crews pleaded guilty last year to using excessive force. During a curfew enforcement at the height of the protests,...
WLKY.com
'I'm hurt': Mayor Greenberg has emotional meeting with mothers of Louisville homicide victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of mothers across the Louisville metro have lost a child to gun violence and on Tuesday Mayor Craig Greenberg met with a group of them to hear their stories firsthand. Every month a group called 'M.O.M.S. Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky' meets...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
Former LMPD officer sentenced in shooting outside David McAtee's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests won't see any jail time. Katie Crews, 29, was federally charged due to her part in escalating a conflict the night restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed.
Wave 3
Police: Man found shot, killed in vehicle in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday morning. Calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. to the intersection of Buckeye Court and Buckeye Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to LMPD Major Russell Miller.
Wave 3
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
wdrb.com
Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
wdrb.com
Bullet found on classroom floor leads to discovery of gun at JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school. According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
WLKY.com
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
wdrb.com
Police investigating threat made on social media against Thomas Jefferson Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media. In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight. Additional security was called in Thursday while...
Separate shooting incidents in south Louisville leave 2 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating separate shooting incidents leaving two people injured Monday night. They said the first incident was reported in Taylor-Berry around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. About four miles away in...
Comments / 0