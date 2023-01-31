Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Winchester Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Hitting Woodstock Woman
WOODSTOCK, Va – It is three years in jail for a Winchester man convicted of beating up a woman in Shenandoah County two years ago. According to online records, Christopher Lawson was sentenced to 16 years in jail during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the circuit court. However, a judge suspended 13 of those years.
Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
theriver953.com
WPD make an arrest and seek a subject in a shooting incident
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the arrest of one suspect and seek another in a shots fired incident in Winchester. On Jan. 30 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the WPD responded to several calls reporting gunshots fired near the 1400 block of S. Braddock Street. Witnesses told Officers that shots...
YAHOO!
Hampshire County man indicted by federal grand jury
Feb. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jason Lee Gordon of Rio has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According...
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
YAHOO!
Mother, daughter sentenced in connection with hiding of body after 2021 Johnstown shooting
Jan. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A mother and daughter were sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday for their roles in disposing of the body of a man who'd been killed while robbing the daughter's then-boyfriend, according to authorities. Janayah Precious Smith, 25, and entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor...
YAHOO!
Charges against twin brothers in downtown Hagerstown stabbing upgraded to murder
Charges against two homeless twin brothers in a December stabbing in downtown Hagerstown have been upgraded to murder after the victim died almost three weeks later, according to Hagerstown Police. One of the brothers, Joshua Lee Kohutiak, remained at large Monday, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police.
YAHOO!
Man found dead in Hampshire home had gunshot wound
Feb. 1—JUNCTION, W.Va. — A man found dead inside a burning Hampshire County home Saturday afternoon had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Jeffrey Boyd, 57, was found in the Larion Drive residence that caught fire about 2 p.m. The home...
YAHOO!
Cumberland man charged in alleged kidnapping, assault
Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday on assault and kidnapping charges after he ran from officers who were attempting to make the arrest. Timothy Hart Winkler, 39, remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Monday without bond, pending appearance in district court later in the day.
Morgan Messenger
State Police seize large cache of meth, charge Largent man for drug dealing
West Virginia State Police, accompanied by Morgan County Probation officers, seized a cache of weapons and drugs with a street value over $25,000 from a home in Largent last Friday, January 27 at about 1:30 p.m. According to court documents filed in Morgan County Circuit Court, Sgt. S.R. Smith and...
WTRF
Officers find 9 guns, ghost gun after West Virginia man with domestic violence conviction drives car into ditch
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia, Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia. Jason Lee Gordon, 36, of Rio, West Virginia, has been charged with...
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office calls out ‘Lucas’ for going 116 mph in 55 zone
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With a bright red background, the sheriff’s office put a driver who received a speeding ticket on blast on its social media accounts Tuesday. The Facebook post and tweet from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office begin with “Dear Lucas,” addressing the person who received the ticket by his […]
WJLA
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
Waynesboro Police warns residents about new Facebook, 'Windows Security Team' scam
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning of a potential scam involving phony computer support offers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a resident reported that he recently clicked on a video on Facebook that caused his computer to freeze. A Windows Security screen then popped up, prompting the resident to call a phone number for support.
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
Man killed on I-81 after walking away from crash on nearby road
A man is dead after he was struck by a driver on I-81 Monday, but police say he had walked away from another crash just before he was killed.
WHSV
Missing Front Royal teen found safe
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
