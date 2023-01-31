ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

Winchester Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Hitting Woodstock Woman

WOODSTOCK, Va – It is three years in jail for a Winchester man convicted of beating up a woman in Shenandoah County two years ago. According to online records, Christopher Lawson was sentenced to 16 years in jail during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the circuit court. However, a judge suspended 13 of those years.
WOODSTOCK, VA
FOX 43

Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
theriver953.com

WPD make an arrest and seek a subject in a shooting incident

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced the arrest of one suspect and seek another in a shots fired incident in Winchester. On Jan. 30 at approximately 3:45 p.m. the WPD responded to several calls reporting gunshots fired near the 1400 block of S. Braddock Street. Witnesses told Officers that shots...
WINCHESTER, VA
YAHOO!

Hampshire County man indicted by federal grand jury

Feb. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man with a prior conviction for domestic violence has been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Jason Lee Gordon of Rio has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YAHOO!

Man found dead in Hampshire home had gunshot wound

Feb. 1—JUNCTION, W.Va. — A man found dead inside a burning Hampshire County home Saturday afternoon had an apparent gunshot wound to the head, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Jeffrey Boyd, 57, was found in the Larion Drive residence that caught fire about 2 p.m. The home...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
YAHOO!

Cumberland man charged in alleged kidnapping, assault

Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday on assault and kidnapping charges after he ran from officers who were attempting to make the arrest. Timothy Hart Winkler, 39, remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Monday without bond, pending appearance in district court later in the day.
CUMBERLAND, MD
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office pens note to driver clocked at 116 in 55 mph zone

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) penned a letter Tuesday directly to an alleged speed violator, clocked traveling at 116 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The traffic violation happened on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road, according to...
WHSV

Missing Front Royal teen found safe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WUSA9

Deputies in Loudoun Co. respond to 10-vehicle crash

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A chilly start brought flurries to some parts of the D.C. region Wednesday morning. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads because of icy conditions. In a post to social media Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported responding...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox8tv.com

Roxbury Death Victim Identified

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
ROXBURY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy