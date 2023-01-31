Dozens of fighting roosters, 100 more birds taken in bust at fight operation, police say

Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted Man Fleeing Cops Dies After Crashing In Knox, Police Say
A 49-year-old man wanted by police died after leading troopers on a chase and crashing in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident began at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, when troopers reportedly witnessed Jason Benn, of Cohoes, driving erratically in Albany, on Washington Avenue Extension. State Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Convicted killer sentenced for 2017 Curtis Lumber arson
A man who was already convicted for killing his cellmate was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he torched the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
Albany duo facing gun possession charges after fight
Two Albany men have been charged with handgun possession following a fight at their Leonard Place home, according to a spokesperson for Albany Police.
Albany woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty
An Albany woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving behind five dogs and a cat without food or water after vacating her apartment. Christine Berghela faces six counts of animal cruelty.
WNYT
Report of possible body prompts huge response along Mohawk River
Nothing has been found after dozens of police officers rushed to a park along the Mohawk River on Thursday, for a report of a body floating in the water. The center of activity seemed to be at Blatnick Park, just east of the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. An employee of the lab said they thought they saw a body floating in the water.
WRGB
Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
WNYT
Albany woman charged with abandoning animals with no food, water
An Albany woman is accused of animal cruelty. Christine Berghela moved out of her Western Avenue apartment, but left five dogs and a cat behind for several days with no food and water – said police – who added the apartment was contaminated with feces, urine and garbage.
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Amsterdam man accused of welfare fraud
An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.
Catskill man found with illegal drugs during traffic stop
The passenger was found to be in possession of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Malta woman accused of setting fire to her home
A Malta woman has been accused of arson. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sarah Woody, 42, was arrested on January 24.
Corrections officers recognized for saving an inmate with CPR & AED
Corrections Officers at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility were presented with awards for saving an inmate's life in November.
Two plead guilty in separate Gun Involved Violence Elimination cases
The District Attorney's Office currently has 47 open GIVE cases and has prosecuted over 250 GIVE cases since 2019.
Murder suspect sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 homicide
The suspect was initially accused of stabbing the victim in the chest at some point around March 18, 2020.
WNYT
Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase
A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
Former teacher who recorded colleagues in bathroom headed to prison
Albany County, N.Y. (News10)-A former middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to secretly recording his colleagues while they used a staff bathroom is now headed to prison. But that’s not the end of legal trouble for Patrick Morgan or the school district. While he sat in Albany County Court with his head and eyes hung down, […]
WRGB
24 people indicted in nationwide drug, weapons and money laundering conspiracies
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Twenty-four defendants have been charged for their roles in a nationwide drug, cash and weapons ring that reached all the way to California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos of marijuana, and edibles were shipped from a shipping store in Fresno, California to places across the country, including right here in the Capital Region.
Comments / 0