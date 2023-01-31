Dozens of fighting roosters, 100 more birds taken in bust at fight operation, police say

Nothing has been found after dozens of police officers rushed to a park along the Mohawk River on Thursday, for a report of a body floating in the water. The center of activity seemed to be at Blatnick Park, just east of the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. An employee of the lab said they thought they saw a body floating in the water.

