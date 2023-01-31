ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2

An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture

DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
DARTMOUTH, MA
YAHOO!

Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder

BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting two men, one of whom died, at his former place of employment, prosecutors said. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced late Wednesday morning that police have obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Soto, 32, in connection with the double shooting.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

