FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Man Who Brutally Assaulted New Bedford Woman With Tire Iron in 2003 Sentenced to Prison
A 54-year-old former New Bedford man pleaded guilty on Friday to a brutal tire iron assault of a New Bedford woman in 2003, and was sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. David Reed pleaded guilty in Fall...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2
An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
Current, former Rhode Island police officers face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said. Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges,...
Back to Prison for New Bedford Criminal Convicted of Assault
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a long criminal record — including a 2002 conviction for manslaughter, heroin distribution, and illegally dumping a human body in Nantucket harbor — is going back to prison for a violent domestic assault. The Bristol County D.A.'s office said...
YAHOO!
Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder
BROCKTON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting two men, one of whom died, at his former place of employment, prosecutors said. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced late Wednesday morning that police have obtained an arrest warrant for Luis Soto, 32, in connection with the double shooting.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man who viciously attacked girlfriend multiple times sentenced to 16 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a 67-year-old man who viciously attacked his girlfriend multiple times was sentenced to 16 years in state prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Peter Chongarlides was convicted Friday of several assault charges, including aggravated...
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
GoLocalProv
RI Exhumes Body of Woman Who Died 30 Years Ago — Daughter Now Hopes “Justice Will be Served”
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office informed Lauren Lee Malloy that the body of her mother Lori Lee Malloy has been exhumed. As GoLocal reported in November, a motion was granted in court allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural."
fallriverreporter.com
Juvenile who fought with officers charged after being found in Tiverton school wearing black ski mask, backpack
TIVERTON – On Wednesday just before 8:15 a.m., Officers of the Tiverton Police Department responded to the Tiverton High School for a report of an unwanted party on school grounds. Upon arrival, officers observed a male walking out of the building wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Detectives charge 60 year-old man with trafficking in Fentanyl
“On January 31, 2023, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau executed a search warrant at 167 Acushnet Ave., #205 (St. James Place). The target of the investigation was Mr. IBRAHIMA SAKHO, 60. Following a search of the apartment, SAKHO was found to be in possession of 116 grams...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: 2 North Providence police officers accused of stealing from union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One North Providence police officer has just retired and another was on paid leave Tuesday, as both are under indictment on embezzlement and other charges. They are accused of stealing from the police union. Detective Christopher Petteruti is the union treasurer. Former Lt. Dennis Stone...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
Man claims self-defense in Providence landlord homicide
Jennie Jensen, a South Carolina resident who owns the property, was found lying in the hallway of a third-floor apartment.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge city man and woman with narcotics offenses
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man on a variety of narcotics charges. On January 30th, detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau were targeting drug activity in the north-end sector when they observed what they believed to be a drug transaction take place between a male and female.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 59, on Multiple Vehicle & Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 59, on multiple motor vehicle and drug charges yesterday, January 30. William P. Roberts, 59, of 30 Grant Street in Framingham was arrested on Hollis Street at 3:12 a.m. “This was a motor vehicle stop by a patrol officer,” said Framingham...
