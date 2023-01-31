Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Phillymag.com
Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof
Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002
It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something unsettling about those rare occasions that Philadelphia Eagles legends wind up in Dallas Cowboys jerseys and vice versa. No one who bore witness will ever forget where they...
Jason Kelce’s family may add a Super Bowl baby to the Eagles nest
Super Bowl LVII should be a great game with lots of interesting subplots. The Philadelphia Eagles are facing their old coach, Travis, and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play in the big game versus one another, and Jason’s wife Kylie is expecting a child. That last part may seem unrelated to the game-day proceedings, but apparently, there’s a real possibility she could give birth right there in State Farm Satdium during the game.
Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on time with Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup against his former team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in Kansas City for a decade, but he spent 14 seasons in Phildelphia coaching the Eagles and still has great memories of the players there.
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
chatsports.com
Mailbag: Stacking the Eagles up against the past, the present, and Andy Reid
Earlier we asked for Eagles mailbag questions. Let’s get right to it. Some questions have been lightly edited for length and clarity. ScratcherX: There seemed to be no consensus pick on who the better matchup in the Super Bowl was for the Eagles. My friends and I were all cheering for the Chiefs because we felt that would be the better matchup for the Birds. Are we fools? Will we be forever haunted by the hobble-footed hero?
Kansas City Chiefs sports bar nestled in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is known for having diehard Eagles fans, but there are also some Kansas City Chiefs fans living among us. The group of Chiefs fans meet at Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia. But how did a South Philadelphia bar turn into a haven for Chiefs supporters. The story starts more than 50 years ago when the bar owner's father placed a bet on the Chiefs to win the 1970 Super Bowl. He told his son that if the Chiefs won, he'd buy him a new bike.That's exactly what happened and Paul, the owner, never forgot...
FOX Sports
Nick Sirianni and the Eagles have bloomed together on their ascent to Super Bowl
It is nice to give flowers and even nicer to receive them. You don't need to know anything about flowers except they're pretty and colorful, sometimes romantic, always thoughtful, capable of brightening up a home, or a ward, or an office, or, undoubtedly, someone's day. However, somewhere in Philadelphia, amid...
The cost for Chiefs fans to attend the Super Bowl
KSNF/KODE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States and a bucket list experience for many football fans. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most expensive to attend, pricing many diehard fans out. Bookies.com calculated the lowest average cost to attend Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and […]
Comments / 0