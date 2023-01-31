ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Phillymag.com

Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof

Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Andy Reid asked Troy Aikman to join the Eagles in 2002

It always hurts at the time. It’s one of those sensitive topics that makes the blood boil, There’s just something unsettling about those rare occasions that Philadelphia Eagles legends wind up in Dallas Cowboys jerseys and vice versa. No one who bore witness will ever forget where they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Jason Kelce’s family may add a Super Bowl baby to the Eagles nest

Super Bowl LVII should be a great game with lots of interesting subplots. The Philadelphia Eagles are facing their old coach, Travis, and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play in the big game versus one another, and Jason’s wife Kylie is expecting a child. That last part may seem unrelated to the game-day proceedings, but apparently, there’s a real possibility she could give birth right there in State Farm Satdium during the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Mailbag: Stacking the Eagles up against the past, the present, and Andy Reid

Earlier we asked for Eagles mailbag questions. Let’s get right to it. Some questions have been lightly edited for length and clarity. ScratcherX: There seemed to be no consensus pick on who the better matchup in the Super Bowl was for the Eagles. My friends and I were all cheering for the Chiefs because we felt that would be the better matchup for the Birds. Are we fools? Will we be forever haunted by the hobble-footed hero?
CBS Philly

Kansas City Chiefs sports bar nestled in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is known for having diehard Eagles fans, but there are also some Kansas City Chiefs fans living among us. The group of Chiefs fans meet at Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia. But how did a South Philadelphia bar turn into a haven for Chiefs supporters. The story starts more than 50 years ago when the bar owner's father placed a bet on the Chiefs to win the 1970 Super Bowl. He told his son that if the Chiefs won, he'd buy him a new bike.That's exactly what happened and Paul, the owner, never forgot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Four States Home Page

The cost for Chiefs fans to attend the Super Bowl

KSNF/KODE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States and a bucket list experience for many football fans. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most expensive to attend, pricing many diehard fans out. Bookies.com calculated the lowest average cost to attend Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy