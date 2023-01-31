Entering its second year of production, the Ford Maverick remains one of the most desirable – and elusive – new vehicles on the market, one that faces a long backlog of unfilled orders. Ford made a few changes to the compact pickup for the new model year, keeping it fresh and interesting, all of which showed up in the Maverick build and price configurator when it launched last October. That includes 2023 Ford Maverick pricing – which increased by a little over $1,000 for all trims at that time. Now, the 2023 Maverick has once again gotten more expensive, for the second time in the past few months.

12 HOURS AGO