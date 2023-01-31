ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Ford recalling 462,000 SUVs for rear camera display failure

Ford Motor said Friday it is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The US automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update. Ford said in late 2021...
MotorBiscuit

Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022

Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos

Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Best SUVs for Towing Under $80,000 in 2023

The best SUVs for towing under $80,000 include the 2023 Ford Expedition, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, and the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer. The post The 3 Best SUVs for Towing Under $80,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Maverick Pricing Raised For All Trims

Entering its second year of production, the Ford Maverick remains one of the most desirable – and elusive – new vehicles on the market, one that faces a long backlog of unfilled orders. Ford made a few changes to the compact pickup for the new model year, keeping it fresh and interesting, all of which showed up in the Maverick build and price configurator when it launched last October. That includes 2023 Ford Maverick pricing – which increased by a little over $1,000 for all trims at that time. Now, the 2023 Maverick has once again gotten more expensive, for the second time in the past few months.
qcnews.com

Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss

Every Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan made since its inception in 2017 is being recalled for an engine power loss issue that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue does not affect gas-only Chrysler Pacificas. The recall encompasses 67,118 hybrid minivans from the 2017-2023...
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy