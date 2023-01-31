ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Conagra Recalls Canned Meat, Poultry Products

WASHINGTON – Conagra Brands Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
IOWA STATE
dallasexpress.com

USDA Recalls 53,000 Pounds of Sausage

Charcuterie meats and deli items produced by Daniele International LLC are being recalled due to possible bacterial infection. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Sunday of nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage items due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a...
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Major recall announced for sausage, salami products

🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
Talk Radio 960am

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana

The last time the multi-state lottery game Powerball got a jackpot winner was in November of 2022. Last night the game held its weekly Monday night drawing with a chance for players to claim a jackpot valued at an estimated $606 million dollars. There was not a single ticket sold across the country that matched the numbers needed to claim that top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy