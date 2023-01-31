Read full article on original website
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
foodmanufacturing.com
Conagra Recalls Canned Meat, Poultry Products
WASHINGTON – Conagra Brands Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa, establishment, is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
dallasexpress.com
USDA Recalls 53,000 Pounds of Sausage
Charcuterie meats and deli items produced by Daniele International LLC are being recalled due to possible bacterial infection. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Sunday of nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage items due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is a...
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
