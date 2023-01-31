Read full article on original website
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 2: Deaths up slightly, medium community level for 2 counties
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:00 a.m. on Feb.2, 2023, there were 10,049 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is...
Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits
Parents and guardians would be responsible for storing the collected information, which does not enter a national or state database. The post Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. When Lehigh Valley doctor Charles Harris started approving patients for medical marijuana a few years ago, most of them were dealing with chronic pain. Using cannabis helped them tremendously, he said. Patients told him their pain wasn’t keeping them awake at night anymore — they could finally get a good night’s sleep or at least a few hours of rest in a row.
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
HARRISBURG — In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition. The move comes less than a week after a...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Healthcare workers at 8 PA nursing homes agree to new contract
PENNSYLVANIA - After months of negotiations, approximately 500 Pennsylvania healthcare workers have agreed to a new contract. Workers at eight different Saber Healthcare Group nursing homes voted to ratify the new, three-year agreement. Union representatives from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania say this represents a major victory in an ongoing campaign to improve care in their industry.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members.
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Opinion: State laws can prevent tragedies without penalizing responsible gun owners.
So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. Four of these happened in Pennsylvania – one on a street corner, one near a high school, one at a McDonald’s, and another at a youth recreation center. Gun violence has permeated so much of our society that we are becoming numb to it. Beneath the headlines and endless news stories about the endless gun violence happening in the public eye, there’s another sinister epidemic that happens behind closed doors that we must not ignore – death by gun suicide.
Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PA Drillers Abandoned Thousands of Natural Gas Wells in 5 Years, Ignored State Law, Report Says
Pennsylvania could get hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the next decade to clean up thousands of oil and gas wells left behind by conventional drillers. Last year, the legislature passed a law to govern that money. But former Gov. Tom Wolf says the law could lead to more problems.
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
The public has a message for Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi’s listening group: ‘Let us be heard’
The speaker’s group has been gathering public feedback about how to draft better rules for the chamber this session. Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should operate over the next two years. Their message has been clear: the public should have a greater say in policymaking.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general.
Rural Pennsylvania grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. This...
