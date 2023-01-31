ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. When Lehigh Valley doctor Charles Harris started approving patients for medical marijuana a few years ago, most of them were dealing with chronic pain. Using cannabis helped them tremendously, he said. Patients told him their pain wasn’t keeping them awake at night anymore — they could finally get a good night’s sleep or at least a few hours of rest in a row.
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill.
WFMZ-TV Online

Healthcare workers at 8 PA nursing homes agree to new contract

PENNSYLVANIA - After months of negotiations, approximately 500 Pennsylvania healthcare workers have agreed to a new contract. Workers at eight different Saber Healthcare Group nursing homes voted to ratify the new, three-year agreement. Union representatives from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania say this represents a major victory in an ongoing campaign to improve care in their industry.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day

A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
CBS Pittsburgh

New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members. 
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
cityandstatepa.com

Opinion: State laws can prevent tragedies without penalizing responsible gun owners.

So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. Four of these happened in Pennsylvania – one on a street corner, one near a high school, one at a McDonald’s, and another at a youth recreation center. Gun violence has permeated so much of our society that we are becoming numb to it. Beneath the headlines and endless news stories about the endless gun violence happening in the public eye, there’s another sinister epidemic that happens behind closed doors that we must not ignore – death by gun suicide.
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
