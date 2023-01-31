amazing that a conviction in the late 80's for possession of pot, can exclude a citizen from purchasing a firearm nationally. However a cop fired for misconduct, can just apply in another jurisdiction and be given a badge and a gun.We are arguing the wrong arguments. We need to argue the fact that there are 2 sets of rules, which are not equal. 1 set for the government, and 1 set for the citizens. That is not how our founders intended the republic to work.
look up "national police misconduct news. most cops from catasaqua, Pa including chief of police are on there.
letting bad cops move around with more bad cops. good cops are hard to differentiate from bad cops.
