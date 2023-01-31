Read full article on original website
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
yankodesign.com
These AI-generated personal gear designs takes your fashion accessories game to the next level
Artificial intelligence has been a hot-button topic right now in the creative industry. Whichever side of the “debate” you may fall on, we have to admit that the democratization of things like graphic design, product concepts, and digital creativity has certainly made things a bit more interesting, albeit controversial. A collection of AI-generated product design concepts by a designer from South Africa has brought gaming into the mix, resulting in a pretty interesting visual narrative.
ffnews.com
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech P97 Networks, Visa to Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities for C-Store Industry
P97 Networks, a connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider, announced that it is teaming up with Visa to deploy its token technology. This collaboration will “help reduce friction with in-car payments, enable EV charging payments across public networks, and further accelerate mobile payment innovation and acceptance.”. The...
Best printers for 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares his preferred list of printers in 2023 that will fit into a work office, a home workspace, or any other situation that needs printing.
Businesses make thousands a year by sending emails to customers
Email marketing has become a vital tool for businesses to reach out to their customers and remind them of upcoming services or promote new offerings. With the advancement of technology, businesses are utilizing innovative strategies to maximize the benefits of email communication. Using email marketing tools like AWeber, businesses are able to maximize their opportunity to make a sale with customers.
How NFTs Work — and How They Could Prove Profitable for Your Business
NFTs seem to be all the rage these days, but can they actually work for most businesses?
Medagadget.com
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Microsoft wants to use ChatGPT tech to write your emails for you
Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI just continues to grow and this latest venture wants to automate the client relationship. As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft is planning to integrate artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI into Viva Sales, which connects Microsoft 365 with customer relationship management software from vendors like Salesforce. According to the report, the company thinks that it can use the technology from the ChatGPT maker to help automate email replies to clients.
supplychain247.com
Putting the retail supply chain in reverse gear
Managing product returns has always been a headache for retailers. The e-commerce boom only increased that pain and pressure. Call it buyer’s remorse, but when customers can’t see, touch and try on merchandise before they buy, they’re more apt to return it. The proof is in the numbers: By some estimates, online return rates average anywhere from 20% to 30%, versus about 9% for in-store sales.
crowdfundinsider.com
Jumio, Provider of AI enhanced Identity Orchestration, AML Solutions, Announces New Leadership Team
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced “the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company’s new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management.”. These appointments...
geekwire.com
Sales software company Highspot cuts 10% of its workforce
Highspot is laying off about 100 employees, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest well-funded Seattle company to cut employees in response to economic uncertainity. “We must confront the economic reality and reduce headcount to steward our company to operate more efficiently while continuing to invest in strategic areas, such as artificial intelligence, product innovation, and global expansion,” Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe said in a statement.
itechpost.com
Exploring the Advancements in AI Software: Understanding the Next-Generation Solutions
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, from self-driving cars to intelligent personal assistants. The technology is based on the idea that machines can mimic human intelligence and perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence. This has led to various applications in various industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Top Benefits of Getting a Samsung Smart Fridge
Technology is changing at a rapid pace and while many of us have invested in the latest smartphones, not everyone has a smart fridge yet. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smart fridge or aren’t convinced one is for you, then you’ve come to the right place. This blog will introduce you to some of the main reasons lots of people have made the switch to a Samsung smart fridge. It could really make all the difference to the way you live your life.
supplychain247.com
Global Logistics: Vexing issues linger
This month we planned out an issue of LM designed to help readers better manage through this vortex that has pulled so much productivity out of our operations over the past three years. The goal is to better understand where we are in terms of global services and technology and help shippers control what they can while moving freight during this period where so many of the vexing issues ushered in by the pandemic continue to linger.
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle That You Can Still Get Into Before It’s Too Late: Selling Digital Products
Digital product sales have become the holy grail of internet money-making, and it’s easy to see why. With virtually no start-up costs, low skill requirements, and no shipping time, it’s a hassle-free option compared to traditional store-fronts.
