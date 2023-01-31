1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.

