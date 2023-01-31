Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
sfstandard.com
A Festival for Giants Fans—and 4 Other Things Going On in SF This Weekend
1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
sfstandard.com
This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor
San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
sfstandard.com
Castro Theatre Hearing Draws Lively Crowd, Chants of ‘Save the Seats!’
The line of public commenters stretched out the door of City Hall’s Room 400 Wednesday afternoon, as San Francisco’s Historic Preservation Commission prepared to review an amendment to the landmark designation of the Castro Theatre—a century-old movie palace that John Waters once called “The Radio City Music Hall for gay people.”
Get your free fruit tree: Friends of the Urban Forest announces giveaway in S.F.
Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm? If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free. Friends of the Urban Forest, a nonprofit dedicated to adding more tree cover and green spaces in S.F., has announced a citywide native and fruit-bearing tree giveaway. It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a...
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From The Pacific At This Northern California Seafood Shack
Sometimes you just have a hankering for comfort food. Something creamy, decadent, salty, or perhaps fried (or all of the above!). If you’re in San Francisco, one of the best seafood shacks in Northern California is the Woodhouse Fish Co. Crunchy fried fish is just the beginning of what you can feast on here!
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie
Members of Green Day will bring their cover band, The Coverups, to Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Thursday. The cover band was founded by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt in 2018. They began their career playing punk shows with Green Day in the east bay in the late eighties and early nineties.
sfstandard.com
6 Perfect SF Parks You’ve Never Been to but Need to Visit
A gate that won’t open. Plants protruding on a path. Chipping paint. A pool of standing water. A broken dog bag dispenser. SF Recreation and Parks has an awful lot to take care of, and a new report says it’s doing a pretty great job. For the first...
travelmag.com
Unique Things to Do in Chinatown, San Francisco
One of America’s oldest Chinatowns, San Franciso’s bustling maze of streets and alleys lined with colourful shops, historic streetlights, hanging lanterns and pagoda roofs is a fascinating place to explore. It’s tempting to imagine that almost everything Chinatown has to offer revolves around food. But there’s a whole...
sfstandard.com
Ancient Mayan Recipes Set This SF Restaurant’s Menu Apart
Las Mestizas, a traditional Mayan kitchen on the edge of Bernal Heights, is moving to a new location in the heart of the Marina. Owner Fausto May said he plans to reopen in mid-February at Chestnut and Scott streets. He told The Standard the move was prompted by a desire...
sfstandard.com
Celebrate Black History Month at Museums, Festivals and More Across the Bay
From the heady days of the Fillmore’s “Harlem of the West” to the rise of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, the Bay Area is rich with Black history and culture that has shaped and defined the American experience. From fascinating art exhibitions to programs dedicated to...
beniciamagazine.com
Dinner and a Movie: Leila By the Bay
Take out and local delivery available. This romantic restaurant, with Italian and Mediterranean flair, has a view of the San Francisco Bay and options for everyone—inside or outside, breakfast, lunch and dinner. At Leila By the Bay, the food stands out. It’s truly good. The homey atmosphere is casual...
sfstandard.com
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar
Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Lone Church of Scientology Has Stories To Tell
Adore it or despise it, everyone recognizes the spiked Transamerica Pyramid, which celebrated its half-century last year. But not everyone realizes that the original building to bear that name, iconic in its own right, is just across the street. Left out of the numerous retrospectives on its newer and bigger...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
KQED
'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
sfstandard.com
Mid-Market’s Beloved Indian Vegetarian Restaurant Is Closing
Ananda Fuara, the stalwart vegan Indian restaurant at the intersection of Larkin, Hayes and Market streets, has announced that it will close on Sunday, Feb. 5. A post on the restaurant’s site held open the possibility of a “return in a different form and a place,” but made it clear that the closure was quite firm.
