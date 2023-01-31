Read full article on original website
Related
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalling 462,000 SUVs for rear camera display failure
Ford Motor said Friday it is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The US automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States. Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports but no reports of injuries. The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software and vehicles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update. Ford said in late 2021...
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million Models for Safety Flaw
The current Ford recall involving backup cameras expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 2020-23 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, 2020-22 Corsair for defective camera
Ford Motor Co. ended 2022 struggling to cut its high recall and warranty costs, and the automaker now has a major recall in the first month of the new year posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A total of 382,759 SUV owners in the U.S. are asked to seek repair of a defective rearview camera that has been tied to 17 non-injury accidents to date. ...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Ford Explorers, Hyundai SUVs and Subarus among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled this week
Faulty back-up cameras, brake systems and fuel tanks have landed nearly 400,000 vehicles under recall this week, according to the NHTSA.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
The Best Ford Trucks and SUVs in 2023
The best Ford trucks and SUVs include the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and even the 2023 Ford F-150. The post The Best Ford Trucks and SUVs in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls nearly 383K SUVs for backup camera as US investigates complaints about Explorer model
Ford is recalling nearly 383,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the touch screens may not display a camera image when backing up as the U.S. government investigates of parts flying off certain model.
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds
Car buyers find it difficult to make the best choice from the many SUVs on the market. Here are the best 2023 SUVs for car buyers to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles worldwide due to rear-view camera malfunction
If you drive a Ford Explorer or Lincoln SUV, take note. Ford has initiated a worldwide recall (382,759 in the U.S.) on three of its vehicle models (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs
Typically you won't find many GMC models on best of used cars lists. However, the GMC Terrain was spotted on an impressive list. The post GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qcnews.com
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss
Every Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan made since its inception in 2017 is being recalled for an engine power loss issue that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue does not affect gas-only Chrysler Pacificas. The recall encompasses 67,118 hybrid minivans from the 2017-2023...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0