World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Consolidated Communications Hires Gaurav Juneja as President of Consumer Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, named Gaurav Juneja President of its consumer business unit. As president, Juneja will lead Fidium’s consumer go-to-market strategy including: sales, marketing, end-user experience and support. Juneja will play a vital role in driving the Company’s continued fiber expansion including where Fidium services will have the greatest impact for the Company as well as consumers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005759/en/ Consolidated Communications Hires Gaurav Juneja as President of Consumer Business (Photo: Business Wire)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
Fintech P97 Networks, Visa to Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities for C-Store Industry
P97 Networks, a connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider, announced that it is teaming up with Visa to deploy its token technology. This collaboration will “help reduce friction with in-car payments, enable EV charging payments across public networks, and further accelerate mobile payment innovation and acceptance.”. The...
Qosmedix Taps Samantha Donohue as Director of Sales & Customer Service
Qosmedix welcomed Samantha Donohue as director of sales and customer service. Donohue joins Qosmedix with over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her work has been focused on growing brand awareness, developing and overseeing the execution of sales and marketing strategies, as well as mentoring teams. As a former L’Oréal executive, she has overseen strategy and business development for the growth of top-selling professional product brands in large retailers and chain salons.
Cygna Labs Attains ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Certification demonstrates Cygna Labs’ commitment to information security best practices. Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer with a focus on serving enterprises worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology, announced today that it has been awarded a certificate of compliance with ISO 27001 by DEKRA Certification B.V. The certification applies to the DDI managed services, support, and development organizations.
Accenture Expands Strategy Capabilities in Life Sciences with the Acquisition of Bionest
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006099/en/ Accenture has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TCN Named a Finalist in 2022-2023 Cloud Awards for TCN Operator, Its Advanced Call Center Platform
The international cloud computing awards program recognizes TCN’s flagship call center platform for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category for the second year in a row. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs...
Liberty Latin America Selects Ribbon Analytics for Network Monitoring & Fraud Prevention
Ribbon Communications announced that Liberty Latin America has selected Ribbon Analytics in order to gain an in-depth view of its network behavior and enhance its performance. Liberty Latin America leverages Ribbon’s Analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices. The solution flow involves ingesting data from CMTS (Cable Modem Termination System) and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their NQI (Network Quality Index) and feeding it to Ribbon Analytics, which enriches the data and helps create new dashboards to track performance and security.
Qlik Promotes That Data Privacy is for Life, Not Just One Day a Year
Today, Jan. 28 sees Data Privacy Day come around again, an international effort to empower individuals and encourage businesses to respect privacy, safeguard personal data, and enable trust.
Reltio Recognized Among Notable MDM Vendors in The Master Data Management Landscape, Q1 2023 by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Reltio’s cloud-native master data management solution, notes Reltio’s self-reported go-to-market use cases include location master data, reporting, data governance and compliance. Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) master data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, has been named among notable vendors in the report, “The...
Cyberhaven Adds Chris Hodson As Chief Security Officer
Cyberhaven, provider of the industry’s first Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Chris Hodson as Chief Security Officer (CSO). Hodson will oversee all facets of security to protect Cyberhaven employees and customers, including cloud and application security, operations, and risk management.
VMware Upgrades Point-of-Sale for Global Retailers
New VMware Retail POS modernization solution provides quicker innovation, a greater return on investment, and more agile and secure retail operations. FREMONT, CA: "Point of sale is no longer simply the last point of customer engagement; it is a business process enabler. Retailers can't afford to be constrained by legacy POS systems that hinder execution of retail strategies," says Ed Durbin, senior director of retail industry solutions at VMware. VMware created a new solution to help global merchants update point-of-sale (POS) systems and derive greater financial value from their POS systems. The new VMware Retail POS modernization solution was developed in conjunction with Stratodesk, a VMware retail ISV partner, to extend the lifecycle of current POS systems by delivering a measurable ROI, reducing security risks, maximizing store uptime, and enhancing the customer experience. Using the VMware Retail POS modernization solution, store owners of all sizes can modernize customer-facing POS systems and reduce technological debt.
Quick Quotes from Hyatt CIO Eben Hewitt
At HT-NEXT 2022, attendees were given the opportunity to hear Hyatt Hotel’s CIO Eben Hewitt and Hospitality Technology’s own Abigail Lorden, VP and Publisher, discuss a wide range of topics including (among others): How Eben’s view of the relationship between vendors and hotels has evolved, the difference between product management and project management and why it’s important, some of Hyatt’s most recent tech initiatives, and hyatt is working through the current labor crisis.
Adva Network Security Layer 2 encryption technology achieves German BSI approval
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Adva Network Security today announced that its flagship 10Gbit/s edge solution with ConnectGuard ™ Ethernet encryption has been approved for the transmission of classified data by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). With BSI clearance to transport VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED (NR) information, the FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) enables customers to deploy a secure network access device guaranteed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. With comprehensive demarcation capabilities and an optional server blade, the device offers several additional advantages, such as precise synchronization and NFV hosting. Its approval by the BSI will be a major boost for customers with high security standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005865/en/ BSI approval for Adva Network Security’s 10G Ethernet device will prove key for data protection at the network edge. (Photo: Business Wire)
Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at the role of a District Distribution Manager, what it entails, and how it operates on a commission basis. We'll explore the challenges that come with such a role and discuss the potential rewards that can be experienced. Readers will also learn about the educational background, skills, and experience that are necessary to become a successful distribution manager. Finally, we will provide advice and tips on how to make the most of this unique and potentially lucrative opportunity. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the role of a District Distribution Manager and how to effectively leverage it. So, if you're looking to start a career in distribution management, this is the article for you. Let's get started!
Starting an IT Company: A Guide to success
The Information Technology (IT) industry is a rapidly growing and constantly evolving field, presenting a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to start their own business. However, starting an IT company can be challenging and requires careful planning and execution. In this guide, we will outline the key steps to starting a successful IT company.
Microsoft wants to use ChatGPT tech to write your emails for you
Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI just continues to grow and this latest venture wants to automate the client relationship. As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft is planning to integrate artificial intelligence tools from OpenAI into Viva Sales, which connects Microsoft 365 with customer relationship management software from vendors like Salesforce. According to the report, the company thinks that it can use the technology from the ChatGPT maker to help automate email replies to clients.
