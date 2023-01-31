ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
u.today

270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction

Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
u.today

SHIB Payments Expand Even Further with This Integration, Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for XRP, DOGE up 6% Amid Market Slump: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.
zycrypto.com

Cardano Unlocks Huge Realms After Launch Of Long Anticipated ADA-Backed Stablecoin

The Cardano community is expressing collective excitement following the launch of the highly awaited ADA-backed stablecoin Djed. Thanks to the collective efforts of the COTI network and Cardano’s developer Output Global, Djed, the overcollateralized stablecoin is now live on the Cardano mainnet. In a recent blog post by the...
u.today

Cardano: Understanding Role of Shen in Djed

u.today

Current Massive 5,572% SHIB Burn Rate Spike Not What It Seems: Details

u.today

Ripple Ally Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP, Here's Its Argument

u.today

Ripple Ally's LBC Token Jumps 140% Following This Minor Win in Hearing

u.today

Ripple v. SEC: Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for Lawsuit Based on This Ruling in Ally Case

dailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
Motley Fool

It's Party On for Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Rocket Higher

The Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates by a quarter-point yesterday has caused a massive risk-on rally. This rally is being felt the most in the more-speculative areas of the market today. The only question investors seem to have right now is whether this rally is sustainable. You’re reading...

