96-year-old woman's body found in freezer in Portage Park garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a profoundly disturbing discovery, the body of a 96-year-old woman was found inside a freezer in a Portage Park neighborhood garage Monday night.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, police took the freezer from the detached rear garage of a two-flat in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street. Police also stood outside to secure the scene and strung up crime scene tape in the alley.

No one was in custody late Monday.

It was not known late Monday what led up to the body being placed in the freezer in the garage, and who did it.

The body was found decomposed body in the freezer at 4:33 p.m. Police scanner traffic indicated that the entire freezer was to be taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Neighbors were quite rattled, and said they did not know of an elderly woman who lived in the home.

"Just a family of three, I'm guessing – a mom, dad, and her kid," said neighbor Hector Ramirez.

Ramirez was shocked by the discovery.

"I just want to find out what happened," he said. "It's messed up, honestly – and especially that it's right next to us."

Anyone with information on this discovery is asked to call police.